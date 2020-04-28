St Kitts-Nevis students stranded in Jamaica go home this week

THE Government of St Kitts and Nevis is repatriating 53 of the federation's students studying in Jamaica who have had difficulty getting home due to border closures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The students will this Thursday be brought back to the federation on a charter flight organised by the ministries of education and foreign affairs.

They will be subject to quarantine for at least 14 days upon their return, as is the policy of St Kitts and Nevis, said a release from the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

Speaking on WINN 98.9 FM's Inside the News on Saturday, Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris said, however that, “There are no immediate plans to unlock our borders other than in the measured way that we have allowed them to operate.”

For instance, cargo flights, cargo ships, commercial courier flights, emergency medical flights and emergency flights approved by the air ports authorities are being permitted entry into St Kitts and Nevis.

In his March 22 national address Prime Minister Harris said in relation to overseas students and citizens abroad, that “In the event of emergencies or adverse developments, our foreign missions stand ready to assist.”

He added: “Support services can be accessed from the embassies of the eastern Caribbean states and missions to the European Union located in Brussels, Belgium; our Washington, DC and New York permanent missions located in the United States of America; our high commissions in London, United Kingdom and Ottawa, Canada; and our embassy in Taipei, Taiwan. We also have consular support services being provided in Morocco and Dubai.”

The federation's diplomatic missions “must be our first response point to our citizens who are located abroad”, said Harris.