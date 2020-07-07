St Lucia announces campaign in support of Caricom

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — St Lucia recently announced the launch of a campaign that is aimed at increasing visibility and understanding of the 15-member regional integration movement, Caricom.

The Regional Integration Unit (RIU) in the Office of the Prime Minister said it is collaborating with the Guyana-based Caribbean Community (Caricom) Secretariat in the 'I am Caricom' communications campaign here.

It said the initiative also “seeks to engage and assist citizens of the community to locate themselves within the Caricom construct – institutions, governance structure, policies, and plans and to take ownership and participate fully in the regional integration development agenda”.

The 'I am Caricom ' initiative emanated from a meeting of the Caricom Committee of Ambassadors, where it was agreed that as part of the process for the development of the community's strategic plan the secretariat needed to re-engage the Caribbean population.

“This strategic plan will succeed the first Community Strategic Plan 2015-2019, and is aimed at defining the direction of the community over the plan's horizon, keeping implementing partners focused, and laying out the strategies to secure the community's future in a dynamic and often challenging global environment.”