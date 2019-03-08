St Lucia calls for fresh, fair elections in Venezuela

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — The Allen Chastanet-led Administration has pointed to the need for Venezuela to have fresh and fair elections.

In a statement yesterday, the Government said that due to the escalating situation in the South American nation, St Lucia has seen an influx of arms and drugs from Venezuela as well as the illegal entry of Venezuelan nationals.

“The people of Venezuela must be allowed to decide their own future in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter — non-intervention, non-interference, prohibition of the threat or use of force, respect for the rule of law, human rights and democracy,” the statement said.

It added that in order for the objective to be attained — “there has to be a meaningful and internal dialogue between the contending parties. This dialogue must determine how best the crisis can be resolved within the confines of the constitution and the rule of law, whether by referendum, elections or any other agreed mechanism. Nothing short of this will lead to the quelling of this crisis or provide the relief that all Venezuelans desire”.

The Government also made reference to a statement made earlier this year at the Special Meeting of the OAS Permanent Council, in which St Lucia urged Venezuela to “please come back into the fold; back to the principles that ensure openness and democracy; and back to the table with your friends”.

“Based on St Lucia's known position on the issue of the May 2018 election, and the statements by the Caribbean Community, St Lucia had hoped that the current regime would move towards fresh and fair elections to solve this crisis,” the statement said.