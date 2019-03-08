St Lucia calls for fresh, fair elections in Venezuela
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — The Allen Chastanet-led Administration has pointed to the need for Venezuela to have fresh and fair elections.
In a statement yesterday, the Government said that due to the escalating situation in the South American nation, St Lucia has seen an influx of arms and drugs from Venezuela as well as the illegal entry of Venezuelan nationals.
“The people of Venezuela must be allowed to decide their own future in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter — non-intervention, non-interference, prohibition of the threat or use of force, respect for the rule of law, human rights and democracy,” the statement said.
It added that in order for the objective to be attained — “there has to be a meaningful and internal dialogue between the contending parties. This dialogue must determine how best the crisis can be resolved within the confines of the constitution and the rule of law, whether by referendum, elections or any other agreed mechanism. Nothing short of this will lead to the quelling of this crisis or provide the relief that all Venezuelans desire”.
The Government also made reference to a statement made earlier this year at the Special Meeting of the OAS Permanent Council, in which St Lucia urged Venezuela to “please come back into the fold; back to the principles that ensure openness and democracy; and back to the table with your friends”.
“Based on St Lucia's known position on the issue of the May 2018 election, and the statements by the Caribbean Community, St Lucia had hoped that the current regime would move towards fresh and fair elections to solve this crisis,” the statement said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy