St Mary's College gets tablets, money for hand-sanitising dispensers

THE St Mary's College Alumni Association yesterday handed over 10 computer tablets as well as a cheque to purchase hand-sanitising dispensers to the St Catherine-based school.

The association said it has maintained constant dialogue with the school in order to determine what resources are most needed, and in consultation with Principal Ryan Williams identified that the most pressing needs at this time were mainly related to the installation of dispensers for sanitisation, as well as obtaining learning materials for students. Students, said the association, are mainly from the lower socio-economic group, and a number were having challenges with online learning gadgets and data service.

Association President Patricia Walters-Harris and Orlando Worges, alumni representative on the school board, and Secretary Georgia Henry were on hand to present the tablets to selected students yesterday.

“[It is] our endeavour to keep our staff and students safe as they return to face-to-face classes,” said Walters-Harris as she handed over the cheque to assist with the purchasing of hand-sanitising dispensers to be placed in classrooms.

“We look forward to sharing in the students' welfare for as long as we are able,” she said.