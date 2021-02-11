St Mary's College gets tablets, money for hand-sanitising dispensers
THE St Mary's College Alumni Association yesterday handed over 10 computer tablets as well as a cheque to purchase hand-sanitising dispensers to the St Catherine-based school.
The association said it has maintained constant dialogue with the school in order to determine what resources are most needed, and in consultation with Principal Ryan Williams identified that the most pressing needs at this time were mainly related to the installation of dispensers for sanitisation, as well as obtaining learning materials for students. Students, said the association, are mainly from the lower socio-economic group, and a number were having challenges with online learning gadgets and data service.
Association President Patricia Walters-Harris and Orlando Worges, alumni representative on the school board, and Secretary Georgia Henry were on hand to present the tablets to selected students yesterday.
“[It is] our endeavour to keep our staff and students safe as they return to face-to-face classes,” said Walters-Harris as she handed over the cheque to assist with the purchasing of hand-sanitising dispensers to be placed in classrooms.
“We look forward to sharing in the students' welfare for as long as we are able,” she said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy