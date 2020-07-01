St Vincent PM to take over chairmanship of Caricom Friday
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley will hand over chairmanship of the 15-member regional integration movement, Caricom, on Friday during a special conference of regional leaders.
Mottley, who has served in the position for the past six months, will hand over to St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves.
The regional leaders will hold their 20th special meeting on Friday via videoconference, beginning at 10:00, after they had agreed during their ninth special meeting in April to stage the handover ceremony at the beginning of July.
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has affected all Caricom countries, has forced the annual summit, usually held in July, to be rescheduled to September 2 and 3 in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
During Friday's virtual meeting Caricom leaders are expected to also address a number of procedural matters, according to a Barbados Government Information Service statement.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy