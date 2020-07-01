St Vincent PM to take over chairmanship of Caricom Friday

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley will hand over chairmanship of the 15-member regional integration movement, Caricom, on Friday during a special conference of regional leaders.

Mottley, who has served in the position for the past six months, will hand over to St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

The regional leaders will hold their 20th special meeting on Friday via videoconference, beginning at 10:00, after they had agreed during their ninth special meeting in April to stage the handover ceremony at the beginning of July.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has affected all Caricom countries, has forced the annual summit, usually held in July, to be rescheduled to September 2 and 3 in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

During Friday's virtual meeting Caricom leaders are expected to also address a number of procedural matters, according to a Barbados Government Information Service statement.