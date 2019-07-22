Staffroom for Tarrant Primary School
FOR the first time in 49 years, teachers at Tarrant Primary School in St Andrew, will have a place to which they can retreat between and after classes.
First Global Bank (FGB) recently partnered with the educational institution to provide a renovated and fully furnished staffroom for teachers.
The school, in existence since 1970 and which currently has 17 teachers and more than 350 students, has never had a staffroom.
The official handover and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recently at the school's Molynes Road location.
“We've had a relationship with Tarrant for about five years and this is a labour of love for us,” said Sheraine Campbell, FGB's assistant manager, marketing and head of Global Cares – FGB's charitable arm. “When the school's principal, Thelma Porter, mentioned that after 50 years, Tarrant did not have a staffroom for its teachers, our Global Cares Committee gave it immediate consideration and approval. The staff have described it as a dream come true.”
Campbell continued: “At GraceKennedy we prioritise education in our corporate social responsibility activities. While most of our projects impact children directly, this time is a little more special for us because we get to give back to our teachers who impact our children every day. We are very proud to have been able to deliver a staffroom to Tarrant Primary, and we hope that it is beneficial to everyone.”
To create the staffroom, an old storage space was gutted, tiled, painted, and fitted with a new door, furniture, lighting, a powder room, and kitchenette. FGB provided new appliances as well, including a smart TV, microwave and other kitchen appliances. FGB also engaged Carlisa Enterprises to provide air conditioning at a concessionary rate.
“When FGB came on board, we didn't envision this. This is fully furnished. Bringing Carlisa on board, and having AC, it's beyond words. I think this is a suitable gift for my teachers and I am pleased to have been a part of it,” remarked Principal Porter.
Gloria Simpson, a senior teacher at the school, expressed her joy at the new staffroom.
“I was elated when asked to lead the initiative with FGB. Initially it appeared to be a small makeover project, but once work started we quickly realised it was much more than just getting the room cleared; it was a lot of work. Today, with the help of First Global Bank, we have realised a dream,” said Simpson.
Another teacher, when asked to give her view on the recently renovated space, shared: “It reminds me of when Jesus said, 'Come ye apart and rest a while', when he spoke to his disciples. For me, it's a space of recollection, refreshment and renewal, a place where we can collect our marbles and go back to the classroom sane. We need this to build community.”
