Stand like the brave, SDA head urges police

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The head of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in western Jamaica, Pastor Glen Samuels, has challenged members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), to stand like the brave, build integrity, and treat all people with respect.

According to Samuels, policemen and women should have the spinal tenacity and intestinal fortitude to be brave, even in the face of danger, to speak the truth, eschew evil, and expose corruption.

“For us to build a strong society our sociological conscientiousness needs a moral centre and biblical and theological underpinnings,” Samuels told Adventists and members of the JCF at the 18th Annual Prayer and Thanksgiving Service for the police in the constabulary's Area Three on Saturday.

The service was hosted by Northern Caribbean University at its main campus in Mandeville under the theme 'Stand Like the Brave'.

Referring to the upsurge in crime and violence which almost crippled the parish of St James at the start of the year, Samuels, who also serves on the Police Oversight Committee and the peace management committee in the parish, stressed the need for mentorship of unattached young men.

“We who are older must be intentional in mentoring especially unattached and disengaged young men, in order to build a more peaceful and just society. We must not, as a nation, allow our economical dependency to make us subservient to imported values,” he said.

During the service, a Memorial of Fallen Officers was held for 35 members of the JCF who died over the past year in service and in the line of duty.

At the end of his address, Samuels offered condolence and prayers to and for the families of the 35 cops.

He challenged members of the JCF who were once Christians to return to Christ, while inviting others to give their lives to Him during an altar call to which several responded.

Earlier in the service, eight members of the JCF's Region Three were recognised for outstanding service during the past year.