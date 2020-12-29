Standfast Apostolic hands out gifts to all in attendance on Sunday

BROWN'S TOWN, St Ann — When more than 100 gifts were handed out during service at the Standfast Apostolic Church on Christmas Sunday, it did not matter if recipients were attending church for the first time or they had been members for decades. It was all about the spirit of giving.

“It's not about encouraging people to attend church or even to stay, because some of these people are not from the church,” Bishop Delroy Miller told the Jamaica Observer. “It's really to help the people because the church is in a semi-depressed year.”

Measures in place to curb the spread of novel coronavirus have seen smaller numbers gathered for worship across the country. Many from Standfast Apostolic, whose two-storey structure has ample room for worshippers to practise social distancing, have still made time to attend services, and to keep practising their faith. Churchgoers who have shown dedication, kindness and humility were among those presented with gifts. Presents were also handed out to members of the various Sunday school classes, and worshippers who stood out because of their penchant for punctuality and frequent attendance.

Bishop Miller had high praises for Delapenha Funeral home as well as other businesses in Brown's Town and Trelawny, whose generosity made it possible for all members of the church to receive gifts.

Churchgoers were touched by the kindness shown to them and visitors to their place of worship.

“It is important for us to give back. As we Jamaicans would say, encouragement strengthens labour… Furthermore, I don't think we can reward people for faithfulness; it's just something to motivate them to continue to do what they are doing,” said Viveen Higgins, who has been a member of the church for more than 15 years.

“It's a great idea because you have the less fortunate and [other] people who don't get a gift for Christmas. It is very appreciated, and that can at least put a smile on their faces. That is something beautiful,” said Shenikca Campbell Hall, who has worshipped at the church for over seven years.

This was not the church's only kind gesture during the Christmas season. On December 17, they hosted their annual Share and Care Programme, reaching more than 300 members of their community. They provided home-cooked meals, along with others supplied by professional chefs.

“We also gave away small packages with rice, flour, sugar, etc… When we started we gave zinc to people and helped to fix their house,” said Bishop Miller, who initiated the project.

He hopes to cater to at least 500 people through the programme next year.

“The food finished early and many people were still asking for food… we hope next year we will have more to give,” said Miller.

He also thanked community members who contributed and spoke of the overwhelming support from church members who volunteered.