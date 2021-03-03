Standing Finance Committee meeting to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines

PARLIAMENT has outlined changes to the meeting of the Standing Finance Committee scheduled to examine the 2021–2022 Estimates of Expenditure and related documents today and tomorrow.

In a release, it said in an effort to allow for adequate physical distancing, no more than 63 people will be allowed on the floor of the chamber at any time. As a consequence, each ministry appearing before the committee will be restricted to a team of no more than five people to include the minister(s), permanent secretary and other key personnel. Additionally, each minister will be present for examination of his/her respective ministry and leave the chamber immediately afterwards.

In addition, each day's proceedings will begin at 9:00 am instead of the traditional 10:00 am in an attempt to have the meetings conclude before the 8:00 pm curfew.

Minister of Tourism and House Leader Edmund Bartlett explained, “Each ministry will be allotted a specific span of time; therefore, members will be encouraged to, as much as possible, prepare their questions beforehand to allow for the efficient examination of each ministry and a smooth process overall.”

These changes, said the release, are in keeping with the Ministry of Health and Wellness' COVID-19 guidelines.