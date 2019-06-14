State banking on apps to improve services

MINISTER of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams says a number of software applications (apps) will be developed this financial year as the Government continues to leverage information and communications technology (ICT) to improve services to citizens.

She said that the apps, which will be developed through eGov Jamaica, include Tax Administration of Jamaica (TAJ) software to enable persons to pay motor vehicle registration and fitness fees online; and the prototype of an eParticipation platform called myGovJm, which will connect citizens with Government and provide a voice for the people.

The state minister was speaking at the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) 2019 Private Equity and Infrastructure Development Conference, at the Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston on Wednesday.

She said that the Government remains resolute in developing a digital and knowledge-based society where Jamaicans are well educated and use their knowledge to drive innovation, entrepreneurship and enhance quality of life.

“In that knowledge-based and digital society, we will not just read about self-navigating vehicles, intelligent networks, machine-to-machine learning, robotics, and artificial intelligence... Jamaicans will be the ones launching similar initiatives. I firmly believe that science, technology, and innovation will chart the path towards the future,” she said.

Williams noted that through the recent passage of the ICT Authority Act, which seeks to improve the use of technology across Government, and embarking on other technology-driven initiatives, the Administration is demonstrating that “it is very serious about putting the society on the path to being a knowledge-based and digital society”.

She noted that science, technology, and innovation are engines for growth as they enable countries to become more competitive, improve standard of living, drive economic development, and bridge gaps where they exist.

“We believe that connectivity and access to technology is integral in this process. We have developed community computer facilities in underserved areas, which facilitate computer literacy and training, as well as several public Wi-Fi hot spots to which persons can connect while they are in public spaces,” she pointed out.

Williams said the advances in technology will redound to the benefit of established businesses, as well as emerging enterprises.