Stay healthy and drug-free plea

The National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) is urging Jamaicans to, 'Take Your Time, It Will Be Fine… Stay Healthy and Drug Free'. That is the theme for Drug Awareness Week which begins today.

The NCDA annually observes Drug Awareness Month in November to increase awareness and promote the active involvement of citizens to prevent substance use and misuse and seek help for substance dependence and make healthier lifestyle decisions.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has brought significant changes to all aspects of life as we know it in Jamaica and across the world, and while these have been mostly negative – with virus-related deaths, decreased human interaction, loss of employment, school closure, adjustments to the virtual world and countless other changes – the NCDA is encouraging Jamaicans to think positively and take steps to be as healthy as possible.

In underscoring the theme of this year's Drug Awareness Week, executive director of the NCDA Michael Tucker said this is a message of hope and resilience for everyone – young and old, employers, employees, the unemployed, students, teachers, rich or poor, pastors, and church members.

“As a nation, we have been forced to adjust, however, some have found it easier than others. But there is a light at the end of this tunnel,” said Tucker.

“A theme such as this provides needed encouragement to reassure us all that better days are ahead, and until then, we as Jamaicans must do all we can to remain healthy,” added Tucker.

He said the NCDA seeks to remind Jamaicans of some suggested tips for managing overall health. These include eating healthy foods; engaging in regular physical activity; abstaining entirely from drug use or lowering drug use – particularly from smoking as this directly affects the lungs; and excessive alcohol use, which puts you at risk for adverse effects if you contract COVID-19.

Tucker said the NCDA is also encouraging Jamaicans to ensure that they get adequate sleep, stay connected with your loved ones and support network, and find appropriate stress-relieving and problem-solving techniques.

“We want to encourage our Jamaican family to seek professional help if you, or a loved one, is unable to manage your/their emotions, control their behaviour or overcome problematic drug-using habits,” said Tucker.

He argued that “choosing to exercise positive thinking on a regular basis will be helpful and impact our feelings and ultimately our behaviour. While we know the stressors and difficulties are real, there is hope”.