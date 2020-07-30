Steady decline in Jamaicans being deported

MORE than 1,000 Jamaicans were deported last year for criminal offences, including murder, a report from the Planning Institute of Jamaica has indicated.

According to the Economic and Social Survey Jamaica 2019 report, 1,051 Jamaicans were deported from the United States, Canada, England, and other countries.

The figure, however, represents an 11 per cent decline when compared to 2018, when 1,183 Jamaicans were involuntarily sent back to the country.

Men accounted for 88 per cent of those deported.

The bulk of Jamaicans were deported from the US, which accounted for 615 cases. Canada sent back 104 Jamaicans, England 48, and other countries deported 284 people.

A total of 266 Jamaicans were deported for drug procession, 41 for firearm offences, 38 for murder, 435 for illegal entry, overstay and illegal re-entry, 62 for larceny offences, 43 for fraud, 72 for wounding, assault and battery, 32 for sexual offences, four for kidnapping, seven for money laundering, and 51 for other offences.

The bulk of the crimes were committed in the United States, the report said, where 191 Jamaicans were deported for drug possession, 34 for firearm offences, 26 for murder, manslaughter and attempted murder, 158 for illegal entry, overstay, illegal re-entry, 50 for larceny offences, 35 for fraud, 52 for wounding, battery, assault, 21 for sexual offences, four for kidnapping, six for money laundering, and 38 for other offences.

The report said, since 2008, there has been a steady decline in the number of Jamaicans being deported annually.

Of the 1,051 Jamaicans deported last year, 58.5 per cent were from the US, though the number of people deported from that country declined by 17 per cent over the previous year.

The number of Jamaicans sent back from England declined by 33 per cent, while those sent back from countries not named declined by three per cent when compared to 2018.

However, deportations from Canada increased by 38 per cent over the previous year.

Some 41.4 per cent of those deported were for overstaying, illegal entry, and illegal re-entry, and that was the main factor for those deported from Canada.

For the US and England, involvement in criminal activity other than overstaying, illegal entry, illegal re-entry continued to be the main reason for deportation, with 74.3 per cent and 87.5 per cent, respectively.

A total of $10 million was budgeted by the Government to strengthen the policy, legislative and institutional framework that guides the management and treatment of deportees.

The money was allocated in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure.

It was earmarked for the preparation of a framework and protocol for tracking the reintegration of returned migrants; developing and submitting to Cabinet a reintegration and rehabilitation strategy; revising the National Deportation Policy; developing minimum standard operating procedures for managing the reintegration of deported migrants; and conducting a baseline study and spatial mapping on deported individuals.

The allocation was to be used to develop a strategy for reintegration of returned migrants in the local sustainable development planning process; prepare public education materials for distribution at help desks in local authorities; and increase the capacity of non-governmental organisations to provide more efficient and effective services to returned migrants.

The programme, which falls under the Ministry of National Security, is funded by the United Nations Development Programme.

— Additional reporting by the Jamaica Information Service