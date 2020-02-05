PHOTO: STEM Mission

Convenor of the Jamaica STEM for Growth Taskforce Dr Glen Christian (left) in conversation with other Taskforce members (from second left) Dr Andre Coy, associate dean of external engagement at The University of the West Indies; Dr Albert Benjamin, vice-president of academic affairs at The Mico University College; and Dr Asburn Pinnock, president of The Mico University College.

The university representatives were departing Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston recently to visit the National STEM Centre at York University and Homi Bhabha Centre for Science and Education in Mumbai, India. The trip is being funded by the Cari-Med Foundation with logistical support from the British and Indian high commissions.