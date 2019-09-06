Stevedore held in multimillion-dollar cocaine seizure remanded

A stevedore who was arrested and charged last month after more than $13 million worth of cocaine was found in his possession at Port Bustamante in Kingston is to return to court on October 4.

Shawn Taylor, 44, who is charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, and conspiracy to import cocaine, was remanded when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court yesterday.

When the matter was called up, the court was told that Taylor, whose antecedents were requested on his last appearance before the court, was not ready but would be ready in three weeks, when his attorney-at-law Davion Vassell is expected to make a bail application.

At the same time, the prosecution told the court that Taylor tried to flee when 22.5 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $13.3 million, was allegedly found in his possession.

However, Vassell disputed the claim.

Insisting that Taylor attempted to run, the prosecutor said civilians told the police that he ran.

It was reported that Taylor and three other stevedores were detained following the seizure. The others were later released.

According to a police report, the police, accompanied by members of the Jamaica Customs Contraband Enforcement Team, seized approximately 22.5 pounds of a white substance resembling cocaine on a vessel at the port.

The vessel had reportedly arrived on July 29 from Colombia, with containerised cargo, the report said.

While the containers were being offloaded by stevedores, eight packages of white substance resembling cocaine were found in Taylor's possession. Further investigation revealed that an additional 10 packages were concealed under the ship's spare anchor.

— Racquel Porter