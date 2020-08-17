Stewart lists achievements in Manchester Southern

NEWPORT, Manchester – People's National Party (PNP) incumbent for Manchester Southern Michael Stewart will be vying for his second term as Member of Parliament (MP) at the polls.

However, he has accused the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) of political victimisation.

“Since I became MP succeeding the Honourable Michael Peart, I have done an enormous amount of work in the constituency. South Manchester is a PNP constituency and we make no bones about it and we will not be conceding this constituency at all. The PNP is depending on South Manchester to be in the winning column when the election is held,” Stewart told the Jamaica Observer last week Monday.

He listed the building of infrastructure and education among his achievements.

“I have done work in relation to infrastructure, built a postal agency in the Prospect area. I have done a lovely piece of the road in Alligator Pond, which was a sore point. I have developed the playfield in Alligator Pond through assistance from the Sports Development Foundation [SDF], it hasn't been officially turned over as yet,” Stewart said.

“We are now working to get some recognition for fishermen and Alligator Pond is a fishing area and that is one of the areas where I intend to move with alacrity during my second term,” he added.

Stewart disclosed that 10 roads in the constituency have been rehabilitated and has promised to fix the main road through Cross Keys and adjoining areas.

“As it relates to roads, I have done a number of them through the assistance of the National Works Agency [NWA]… About 10 [sections] of roads I was able to get done in the constituency. One of the sore points that I have is the road that leads from Cross Keys into the deep south. The trucks coming out of South Manchester and even St Elizabeth use that road to take goods into the Coronation Market,” he said.

“I have not been able to deliver on that piece of road yet, because the funds that I requested are not forthcoming, but I believe that in my second term that will be done,” he went on.

When asked if he believes the constituency is being politically victimised, Stewart accused the JLP of using tactics to get a hold on the constituency.

“There is no doubt about that, because I have made representation. I have spoken in Parliament. I have appealed to the prime minister. I have also said that 'Prime Minister, very soon you are not going to be able to get the commodities coming out of South East St Elizabeth and South Manchester at the Coronation Market, because the drivers have no road to drive on',” Stewart stressed.

“The politics continue to play havoc, because they believe that they want to get a hold on South Manchester, but the citizens are determined that that will not happen at all. They [citizens] love their MP; they see him regularly. They want him to be there to represent them in the constituency, and I believe that I have all confidence in returning [as MP],” he added.

Stewart said he has assisted over 3,000 students in the constituency as it relates to educational needs at all levels.

The former educator said he has invested in the education of his constituents as well as the infrastructure of schools.

“We have the breakfast feeding programme [in all schools] … All my schools have got a touch, something, during my last four years as the Member of Parliament,” he said.