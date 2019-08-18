Stirring farewell for broadcaster Tony Young

Late broadcaster Anthony O'Neil “Tony” Young was showered with accolades yesterday, as scores turned out to say farewell to the man who touched countless lives.

The celebration of Young's life at Glad Tidings Mennonite Church, Whitehall Avenue in St Andrew, brought out some of the prominent names in the Jamaican society, as well as others whose lives came in contact with the always jovial media practitioner over several years.

Sister-in-law Gleeson Young , in her remembrance, described Tony as a man of integrity who always made people laugh. She related a tale in which he was asked if he could swim and he responded by saying that the day he sees a fish walking in Half-Way-Tree then that's the day he would swim.

Member of Parliament and Speaker of the House of Representatives Pearnel Charles, who hosted a talk show at Young's former place of employ, KLAS Radio, said that he had never heard anybody say anything bad about Young. “I wish that we could spread his character, love and friendship among us,” Charles said to applause.

Longtime friend Clyde McKenzie traced the history of Young's journey through broadcasting, which included stints at the now defunct Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation (JBC) Radio North East; JBC, Roots FM, Love FM and KLAS. “He displayed a dazzling array of skills on radio,” McKenzie stated. “Though he might not have been always happy about his circumstances, he was always at peace with himself.”

Young's close friend, Linval Ford described the deceased media professional as “a phenomenal man” whose style was characterised by hard work and diligence.

In offering the eulogy, close friend and fellow broadcaster Marlene Stephenson Dalley related some of the instances in which Young and herself collaborated to do positive projects on radio and away from the studio.

Stephenson Dalley said that Young's friends had described him in several different ways, among them professional, passionate, witty, having a great sense of humour, a time manager, versatile, humble, an inspiration to the community, and a great friend.

Young died of renal failure on August 3 – three days shy of his 61st birthday. At the time of his passing he was general manager for programmes at KLAS Sports FM 89. He leaves behind widow Marlene, son Ramon, granddaughter Maaya and several relatives.

His body was interred at Dovecot Memorial Park.