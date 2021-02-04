Stop it! He is not the man

TEVIN Steve Hutchinson is a very unlucky man. Just a month after losing his driver's licence, instead of turning it over to the police or tax collectorate, someone has copied it and placed his information on social media and, worse, is alleging that he was the trigger man who killed banker Andrea Lowe-Garwood at a Trelawny church last Sunday.

This has driven fear into the young man, who said yesterday that people have been pointing fingers at him whenever he is out in public, causing him to stay mostly indoors. Hutchinson, in an interview with the Jamaica Observer yesterday, said he has been living in fear due to the work of unscrupulous individuals.

His attorney, Mikael Lorne, yesterday made it clear that his client is not the man who carried out the brazen murder of Andrea Lowe-Garwood during a service at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Trelawny, and has appealed to the public to desist from ruining his client's reputation any further by continuing to share it online.

Lowe-Garwood, a National Commercial Bank employee, was shot and killed during worship by an assailant who then fled the scene in a waiting motor vehicle. Loud screams and other emotional reactions from congregants could be seen and heard as the church service was being streamed live on Facebook. Police have since arrested three individuals in relation to the murder.

A very concerned Lorne described the circumstances as a conspiracy, and told the Observer of the resulting injury to Hutchinson's reputation.

“[My client] is based in Kingston. I don't know who conspired to start circulating and pushing it like he was involved. That has gotten tremendous traction all over the island, and has caused tremendous damage to the man's reputation, and the injury is beyond repair.

“When you are placed in that kind of category, automatically, persons start to judge you. They can't unsee what they have already seen. People will form their judgement, which is something he would not have had, before, placed against his name,” Lorne told the Observer.

The attorney explained that Hutchinson has a letter from the police clearing his name.

“They have given him a letter stating that he is not a person of interest for him to walk around with, in case any other officers would have seen the image and try to arrest him or bring him to somewhere [because] they believe he is a person of interest. He is not a person of interest, and we ask that all circulation of his ID on social media and other platforms cease and desist,” said the lawyer.

In the meantime, Hutchinson along with his attorney and the police are pushing to have charges under the Cybercrimes Act laid against culprits responsible for circulating his driver's licence on social media and labelling him as the trigger man in Sunday's murder of Lowe-Garwood, during a service at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth, Trelawny.

Lorne said they will be working closely with the police to clear his client's name and bring those responsible to justice.

“This is what we will most certainly be exploring with the assistance of the police. Most certainly, we have to go further to find out who is the culprit or culprits behind this act of putting the young man's features and information out like that to the public, to say this is the man who committed what could be described as the most heinous crime currently.”

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Corporate Communications Unit Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay indicated yesterday that a number of people could be charged in this particular case, following the necessary investigations. She said people have been “taking up the practice of pushing people's image out in the public domain without any facts”, and pointed out that those responsible have endangered Hutchinson's life. Yesterday, the JCF posted a photograph of Hutchinson on its Twitter page, in hopes of clearing his name and explaining that he is not wanted in connection with any crime or incident currently under investigation by the police.

According to Lindsay, “under the Cybercrimes Act you can be charged if you put out any information that embarrasses, puts a person at risk or interferes with the person's character”.

Lindsay said people who shared the image could also be charged.