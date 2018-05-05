Stop leaving us off the map says New Zealand PM
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AFP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has joined an online campaign launched by Kiwis tired of finding their remote South Pacific homeland missing from global maps.
In a video launched by Tourism New Zealand, comedian Rhys Darby highlights New Zealand's absence from maps at Ikea, Starbucks and New York's Central Park Zoo, and tells Ardern it is part of a vast plot to undermine New Zealand's popularity.
“Australia wants our tourists, England wants to get rid of the All Blacks and the wine industry; they can't beat our pinot (noir) or sav (sauvignon blanc),” he says.
“Sacre bleu, sneaky Frenchies!” he explains when he comes across a world wine map with no reference to New Zealand.
Alerted to the conspiracy theory, Ardern responds: “You might be onto something.”
The government's official website is on board too, with its 404 error page saying “we're sorry, something's missing...” alongside a New Zealand-free map.
A worldmapswithoutnz website and a hashtag #getNZonthemap have added further momentum to the campaign and prompted endless discussion online.
