Straight battle between Granger and Ali as Guyanese vote today
GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (CMC) – United States (US) Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch, says the US stands ready to work with the next democratically elected Administration of Guyana.
“After the people of Guyana have spoken, the United States stands ready to work with the next democratically elected administration, and I encourage all parties to respect the outcome,” said Lynch in a statement late Saturday.
The ambassador, who just returned from the worldwide US ambassador's conference in Washington added: “There is great interest in free, fair, and peaceful Guyanese elections on March 2 [today]. I encourage all registered voters to exercise their franchise in a peaceful manner and to allow others to do the same.”
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) says there are 661,378 registered voters, all of whom are eligible to cast their ballots at 2,339 polling stations across the country.
Final election results are not expected before Friday, although the commission is allowed 15 days to do so.
The elections appear to be a straight fight between 74-year-old David Granger's A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change and the People's Progressive Party whose presidential candidate is 39-year-old Irfaan Ali.
GECOM has cut ties with a presiding officer for the election after it received information and evidence of her campaigning for the main opposition People's Progressive Party/Civic ( PPP/Civic).
GECOM says that Jenny Shaw, was slated to work as a presiding officer today, but based on evidence of her campaigning for a political party, she was dismissed.
GECOM Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward confirmed that the presiding officer had been “removed”.
Presiding officers are responsible for overseeing the election process, tallying the votes at the close of polling, as well as preparing the statements of polls for their polling stations.
During training, the Elections Commission warned its staff members against being involved in campaigning or partisan political activities.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy