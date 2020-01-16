Street scenes — January 16, 2020
Watchful eyes
Motorists drive through a security checkpoint on Mountain View Avenue in Kingston on Tuesday.
Called to the bar
After being called to the bar at the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston on Tuesday, attorneys-at-law pose for photos outside the courthouse.
A motorcyclist dons his helmet as he makes his way along King Street in downtown Kingston on Tuesday with a pillion passenger.
On the go
Seen on King Street in downtown Kingston on Tuesday, this vendor wheels his items around town.
A matter of perspective
Depending on how you look at it, a sign warning about an open trench in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, could possibly convey a whole other message.
