Street Scenes - March 6

GIRLS DAY OUT These senior citizens who were seemingly determined to get to their destination took a breather on Wednesday. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)

CYBER-SPACED This shopper is engrossed with his handset while navigating the streets in downtown Kingston on Tuesday.

BALANCING ACT Carrying a barrel containing his wares and multiple hangers, this vendor caught the eyes of motorists in downtown Kingston on Tuesday.

WALKING DANGEROUSLY This elderly woman relies on the strength of this visually impaired man to get across the streets in downtown Kingston on Wednesday.

FISHING TRAIL These men prepare for their fishing expedition in Port Royal, Kingston, on Tuesday.

HELPING HAND A man assists a woman to move around in downtown Kingston on Tuesday.