Street Scenes - May 4

Senior photographer Joseph Wellington took to the streets of Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, and Clarendon yesterday and returned with some interesting photos.

Never mind his footwear, this man seems to be training for a 100m race in the middle of Washington Boulevard in St Andrew, yesterday

National Water Commission workers try to pull a valve on the Spanish Town bypass yesterday.

This small bicycle serves as transportation for these boys who are not wearing face masks and are disregarding the requirement for social distancing in Old Harbour, St Catherine yesterday.

This food vendor checks her phone as she awaits customers in May Pen, Clarendon, yesterday.

Two taxi drivers observe this hearse as it is being driven through May Pen in Clarendon, yesterday. Inset shows the very well-decorated front of the hearse.

These two senior citizens interact with each other without face masks and the social distancing protocol on Lyndhurst Road in St Andrew, yesterday.

(Photos: Joseph Wellington)