Street scenes - October 24

Splash!

A motorist makes quite a splash yesterday as the vehicle goes through water that had settled alongside the Jamaica Information Service headquarters on Half-Way-Tree Road in St Andrew.

(Photos: Naphtali Junior & Karl Mclarty)

Gushing water is seen at a section of Shooter's Hill in St Andrew, yesterday.

A section of a road in Shooters Hill, St Andrew, is blocked by a landslide yesterday, after hours of persistent rainfall.

Perched on an old refrigerator, a young man keeps dry as he is pushed to the main road in an area of Pondside in St Andrew called East Syde.

The owner of this under-construction property will have to literally pick up the pieces as the foundation for a section of the property in Bay View, Eight Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew fell victim to the persistent rains that have been impacting the island this week.

Despite the floodwaters in Pondside, Bull Bay, St Andrew, yesterday, residents still went about their business.