Street scenes
Motorists are usually the ones faced with the task of carefully manoeuvring potholeriddled roads across the island, but this pedestrian, spotted at a section of Bayshore in Harbour View, Kingston, yesterday, pays keen attention as he walked along the damaged road in the area. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)
New 'obstacles' appear on Spanish Town Road near Three Miles in St Andrew, following the lashing the country received on the weekend by the outer bands of Tropical Storm Zeta.
Since the water has receded following the surge brought on by the passage of Tropical Storm Zeta on the weekend, one man used the opportunity yesterday to fish from the banks of Rio Cobre in St Catherine.
