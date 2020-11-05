Street scenes — November 5, 2020

Young men from Hardley Crossing in St Thomas assist a motorist caught in floodwaters

yesterday when the Plantain Garden River overflowed its banks following heavy rainfall.

(Photos: Karl Mclarty)

Richard Cruickshank (left), Kenneth Lawman (centre) and Chevaughn Morrison, residents of Pamphret in St Thomas, clear the road yesterday that had been blocked by dirt and rocks.

Despite the downpour yesterday, a motorcyclist and his pillion passenger are seen making their way along Yallahs main road in St Thomas.

Residents of Pamphret in St Thomas watch as motorists slowly make their way through floodwaters, silt and rocks after heavy rainfall yesterday.

A motorist is seen gingerly avoiding debris on a road in St Thomas yesterday.