Strong message

Eight year-old Alyana Gordon participates in a public sensitisation activity in Yallahs, St Thomas, yesterday, which was organised by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency to encourage residents to report instances of child sexual and physical abuse. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

