Struggling Cumberland head boy lands scholarship

The struggling, outgoing head boy of Cumberland High School whose dream of receiving tertiary education at Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts could become a reality in the near future.

Recently, the boy, 18-year-old Shamari Hendricks, received a scholarship valued at over $470,000 from Dr Kenneth and Clover Somers-Dehaney Foundation, which should at least cover his expenses for the first year at the college.

“I am very grateful for the scholarship. Now, I can go to Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts to enhance my future and help myself to be better in life and also to encourage persons…,”expressed a grateful Hendricks, as he was presented with the scholarship in Montego Bay ,recently.

Hendricks, who is from a single-parent home with an unemployed mother, who also has to care for his two younger brothers, expressed fear in March that he would not get to attend the Edna Manley College of Visual and Performing Arts, due to financial woes.

After receiving the scholarship, the elated teenager expressed gratitude to the persons who have rendered assistance to him since the Jamaica Observer highlighted his plight.

“I am very happy and I want to thank all the persons who have come on board to help me to pursue my career in music,” he emphasised.

He said his mother was also elated upon hearing about the scholarship.

“She is happy that I am getting the help to pay for fees, so that I can get into college — my dream college — to go and learn music,” he told the Sunday Observer.

Hendricks, who loves music dearly, plays the keyboard, piano, trumpet and drum.

“I taught myself music. I taught myself how to play the keyboard, play the drumset and trumpet. Every day after school I would go home and watch YouTube videos. Even if I don't have any Internet at home, I would, like, find places that have Internet and go there and get connected to the Internet and watch YouTube videos,” he explained.

The humble and mannerly young man, who is determined to succeed in life, also thanked the teachers at Cumberland High who have assisted and motivated him over the years.

“I just want to say Cumberland is a high school to remember. I couldn't picture myself at any other school, but Cumberland High School. I wish I had another year there. I don't know how some children or some persons don't like school, but I love school,” said Hendricks, who will graduate from Cumberland High at the end of this academic year.

President of the foundation, Dr Aleeta Somers-Dehaney, whose father and mother the non-profit organisation is named after, said, “We are going to pay for his entire tuition for the first year.”

Aleeta and her husband Imanual, who is the vice-president of the foundation, said consideration will further be given to assist Hendricks in his second year at college, if needed.

“We want to see how he progress. What effort he puts into it...,” said Aleeta.