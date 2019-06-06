Students get up close to tourism product at Sandals

MORE than 80 level two commis chef, commercial preparation and culinary students from Boys' Town HEART/NTA, Dunoon Technical High School and Clarendon National Youth Service Programme experienced the tourism product first hand during tours of Sandals Montego Bay, recently.

Following the tours, a number of excited students said they wanted to seek employment at Sandals following the completion of their studies.

The interactive tours, which featured sessions with the resort's executive chef, general manager and training and development manager, is part of the innovative Sandals Tourism in School Programme, aimed at giving tourism students a chance to be hands-on as well as interact with experts in the various departments on the resort.

Sandals Montego Bay's general manager Carl Beviere welcomed the students to his resort, while expressing the hope that they would find the experience quite meaningful. He also gave a general overview of the property and its operations.

“The Tourism in School experience at the resort is designed to give hospitality and high school students a chance to see our tourism product up front as many have only done the theory but haven't been to resorts such as those we have in the Montego Bay regions, and so far the response has been phenomenal,” said Sandals' regional manager, communications and public relations Ian Spencer, who, along with regional coordinator Sherine Williams, conducted the tours at the resorts.

Sandals Montego Bay executive chef Gianluca Dicostanzo pointed out the operations of the kitchen and stressed the need for students to not just have the practical skills, but also the right attitude in order to gain meaningful employment as chefs within the industry.

Students were also encouraged to have a passion for the profession, as it included long hours and sacrifice in order to rise to the top. The executive chef further stressed the need for constant education if students were to remain on the cutting edge of industry practices.

A lively question and answer session ensued following the lectures.

“We were very pleased with operations at Sandals Montego Bay and the experiences received. For many of us students, it was our first time touring a resort of this size and prestige, and we really soaked up all the information available,” said Patricia Walker, a student of Boys 'Town Heart/NTA.