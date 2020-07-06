Students staging 5-day webinar on COVID-19 solutions

A five-day webinar series aimed at advancing solutions for overcoming the COVID-19 crisis is scheduled to begin today.

The series, titled 'Ready Reset Recharge', brings together student body presidents of three major universities and select national youth group leaders who will focus on jobs of the future; coordinated networking and advocacy in response to future pandemic/climate change shocks; and closing the digital gap.

Participants will be from The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus Guild of Students; University of Technology's Jamaica Students' Union; Northern Caribbean University's United Student Movement; Commonwealth Youth Council; National Youth Council of Jamaica; Jamaica Union of Tertiary Students; UWI STAT (Students Today, Alumni Tomorrow) Vice Chancellor's Ambassador Corps; Young People for Action on Climate Change, Jamaica; and the Mona Association of Postgraduate Students (MAPS).

The series was planned by students with the support of the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) multi-country office, in partnership with Sir Arthur Lewis Institute for Social and Economic Research at The UWI.

A UNDP news release reports its Resident Representative Denise Antonio as saying the organisation is encouraged by the dedication and vision demonstrated by the student representatives, who have proactively carved out their own responses to COVID-19 based on the priorities of their peer group.

She said the youth population, which constitutes the majority in Jamaica, must be actively consulted on development issues due to the pivotal role they will play in the future.

Antonio also said she was particularly encouraged by the creative strategies employed by the students to analyse and unveil issues and solutions arising in UNDP's special report: COVID-19 and Human Development — assessing the crisis, envisioning the recovery.

“Ready Reset Recharge will feature guest presentations from change agents making strides in their respective fields, student leaders revealing their organisation's plans to support students to triumph in the era of COVID, as well as a resolution to be issued jointly,” the release states.

Some students are also competing in UNDP's Development Challenge for a chance to be awarded internships at the UNDP office in Kingston.

Confirmed speakers include Gordon Swaby of Edufocal, Lisa Soares Lewis of Great People Solutions, and Joel Harris of Shavuot International.

Messages will be delivered by Floyd Green, minister of state in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries; Alando Terrelonge, minister of state, Ministry of Education, Youth & Information; UNDP's Antonio; Professor Aldrie Henry-Lee, university director, SALISES/UWI; and Una May Gordon, principal director, Climate Change Division, Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

Moderators of the event are Tijani Christian, chair of the Commonwealth Youth Council; Jhannel Tomlinson, climate activist; Christina Williams, president (2019-20), Office of the Guild of Students, The University of the West Indies; Kahlil A Hutchinson, president 2019-21, University of Technology, Jamaica Students' Union Council; and Kavion Allen, president, United Student Movement, Northern Caribbean University.