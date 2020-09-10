Suicide watch

Concerns are increasing about the negative impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the mental health of Jamaicans, with fears that the social isolation and economic fallout could lead to an increase in the number of suicides locally.

As Jamaica joins several other nations in marking World Suicide Prevention Day today, local suicidologist and founder of Choose Life International, Dr Donovan Thomas, said the negative psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is beginning to set in locally with the number of people seeking assistance with suicidal ideation on the increase.

“In our own nation, calls continue to be received by help professionals, more so than before, seeking assistance for persons who have attempted, or who are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or who have lost loved ones to suicide.

“It is possible that some of the outcomes of COVID-19, including social isolation, financial losses, increased stress, increased intimate partner violence and increased sexual abuse, even among children, can negatively impact the mental health of individuals, resulting in increased depression, anxiety, suicide ideation and even suicide,” said Thomas, whose organisation will host a virtual webinar today dubbed COVID 19: Understanding its impact on Mental Health and Wellbeing.

Thomas, who is also the national representative of the International Association for Suicide Prevention, described the event as “an intense training seminar to help to empower educators, student leaders, parents, community leaders, guidance counsellors, psychologists, medical practitioners, police officers, pastors and other caregivers to better deal with the matter of suicide prevention in these perilous times.”

With suicide ideation among the youth already cause for concern, it is expected that the pandemic will exacerbate the problem in that age group.

A 2019 U-Report poll among young Jamaicans, aged 13-39, showed that 53 per cent of responders indicated that they had considered suicide.

That was in keeping with statistics from the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) which show that 71 per cent of suicide attempts last year were by persons under the age of 29 years. Three were children between 5-9 years, while the majority of cases were among boys aged 10-19 years.

According to the PIOJ figures, there was a small decline in the number of reported cases of suicide, moving from 60 in 2018 to 58 in 2019.

Two of the persons who committed suicide last year were below the age of 15 with the parishes of Manchester and Clarendon recording the highest number of cases.

In recent days the police have reported the death of eight-year-old Jasmine Keeling who is suspected to have committed suicide in her backyard in Old Harbour on August 29.

Last Thursday, there was another case of suspected suicide involving 31-year-old Patrick Miller, a security guard of Beacon Avenue, Thompson Pen in St Catherine.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 7:00 pm relatives discovered his body hanging from the ceiling of his bedroom with an electrical cord tied around his neck.

Jamaica is not the only country facing the challenge of a possible increase in suicide cases because of the pandemic. A report published in the International Journal of Medicinecited “multiple cases of COVID-19-related suicides” in several countries around the world.

“Studies indicate that the COVID-19 pandemic is associated with distress, anxiety, fear of contagion, depression and insomnia in the general population. Health care professionals are especially distressed,” the report said.