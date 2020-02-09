Sunday Brew — February 9, 2020

I saw bits of The Gleaner's Spelling Bee on television last Wednesday and although I was impressed with the performance of the youngsters involved, I asked myself again, how relevant is such a competition?

The winner, Toriann Beckford of St Catherine, was brilliant. At age nine, she beat others who were up to four years older, which suggests that she is a genius in the making.

My challenge with the Spelling Bee competition though — the same challenge I had while I worked at the Gleaner Company from the 1980s into the 1990s — is with how meaningful it is in today's world.

We are not talking about the spelling of everyday words here. We are talking about words seldom used by the population, which can be simplified in order for the average, and ordinary man to understand.

A word like 'uvarovite' for example, which the delightful young lady spelt to claim the title, means, according to the Oxford Dictionary, “an emerald green variety of garnet containing chromium”. Come on! Relevance please!

I can understand the need for children to spell properly, but such words don't mean a thing. If in journalism we were to use the kinds of words thrown out by the speller master on Wednesday, nobody would buy newspapers, listen to the radio or watch television, even if a dictionary was at hand.

I'm not for a moment trying to put down the feat of Ms Beckford and those who have won the competition before… just raising the subject of relevance. That's all.