Sunday Brew — January 5, 2020

How MPs work will decide next election, not national scandals

JAMAICA is at a stage whereby no political party can feel safe that it commands a major slice of the voting cake, and in the months leading up to the next general election, which we are now certain to have this year, much of the gymnastics will be manifested.

The election, unlike in former years, will be based heavily on what is happening in each constituency. Progress made or not made, and the ability of the candidates to be as impactful as possible in their quest to improve the living condition of the thousands in their geographical zones.

In other words, national issues, and scandals — real or imagined — may not be enough to sway voters from one party to the other. What will matter is if a man does not get his constant water supply in Balaclava; another cannot get his roads fixed in Lennox Bigwoods; a woman in Lewisburgh who has to walk miles to get to the nearest post office in another community to collect her pension; or the social media savvy 19-year-old in Dias who is unhappy with internet services provided, and who thinks that his Member of Parliament has not made adequate representation on his behalf.

This is not to say that the Ruel Reid saga; the Petrojam mismanagement situation; the matters that led to the dismissal of Dr Andrew Wheatley and others will be ignored. But, they will not be game-changers.

What would be a shame is if the number of people who vote falls to under 47 per cent, as it was in the February 2016 General Election.

Too many Jamaicans like to complain about all sorts of things, including poor representation by MPs, yet, when it comes to their time to make a statement, they refuse to vote. How can the country be better off then?

My position is clear on voting. It should be mandatory, only excused by illness or absence from the island, in which case, provisions ought to be made to accommodate such persons.

Every eligible citizen of this country must participate in the democratic process.

A look at how the parties shape now

THE favourite to win a general election, if we should have one by next month at the earliest, would be the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

But, as I have noted before, only a real fool who knows little about Jamaica's politics would rule out the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) and its ability to rebound and reconnect with the people, despite the personality odds and conflicts that have beset it in the past year.

There has, over time, been personal love for the PNP, starting with its past presidents. Much of that has transitioned to the JLP, whose Leader, Andrew Holness, has had a bounce in popularity, something which dogged the man who brought him into politics, Edward Seaga, and stifled the party's efforts in the 1990s of regaining State power.

In my travels across Jamaica, the JLP seems to hold the advantage, and based upon a count of my own with all the factors considered, the party is ahead in 34 seats, with the PNP holding its own in 29 in the battle for the 63-seat House of Representatives.

The JLP, my mathematics suggests, is leading in four St James seats; Trelawny, one; St Ann, two; St Mary, two; Portland, two; St Thomas, one; St Andrew, seven; Kingston, one; St Catherine, six; Clarendon, three; Manchester, one; St Elizabeth, three; and Westmoreland (it might sound strange), one.

The PNP can make statements in one St James seat; one in Trelawny; two in St Ann; one in St Mary; St Thomas, one; St Andrew, five; Kingston, two; St Catherine, five; Clarendon, three; Manchester, three; St Elizabeth, one; Westmoreland, two; and Hanover, two.

People can question those numbers if they want, but I would like anyone to state anything to the contrary that would convince me that the situation is otherwise.

This is an open election, and the candidates who can convince the declining voters' pool that they deserve to be linked to a house named after National Hero George William Gordon will prevail. Of course, money, here, there and everywhere also has a say.

Gun salutes must be dealt with aggressively

SHOCKINGLY, a handful of persons were shot in ways that they least imagined or expected, as some unruly Jamaicans marked the new year.

The facts show that a journalist, a schoolgirl in St James, a woman making her way from a church 'watch night' service in Kingston were among those who were caught by stray bullets fired from idiots who don't know what to do with the guns that they have in their possession.

The Firearm Licensing Authority must insist that all licensed gun holders account for their actions. Of course, it will be difficult to find out who fired shots from those weapons not recognised by the FLA, although the community folk know well who they are.

As I left my house to attend a function a little after 10:00 pm on New Year's Eve, I stopped and wondered for a long time whether or not I should go on the road, following a barrage of gunshots, apparently fired by people who either didn't have properly working watches, or who didn't give a damn about how many terrified hearts they would send racing uncontrollably.

That shooting spree lasted a good 45 seconds. My conclusion remains that it was a pre-midnight 'salute', as luckily, the police did not report any casualties, and stray animals were not lying motionless in the area the following morning.

But come on, people! What's the sense in having a gun salute? There is nothing romantic about the sound of gunshots. Bullets cost money, and the more you use, is the more you spend to get more; plus, it is an offence to discharge firearms like that. When will those carrying guns learn?

A crime plan cannot be disclosed

THE calls have come from near and far about the Government's crime plan, or lack of it.

Murders, we all know, have been crippling this country's economy for decades and no political Administration seems to know how to control that growth.

Now, every Administration needs to have a crime plan in place. But when we hear utterances from political people and others who should know better, calling for a disclosure of the Government's crime plan, they must be sick.

To disclose a crime plan is like notifying criminals that you just drew $40,000 from the ATM and you are going to walk with it in your left front pocket down busy King Street. How can a crime plan be made public?

What I would advocate is, like my friend of 35 years, Pearnel Charles Sr suggests, to take all information regarding operational matters far from the politicians. In other words, only members of the security forces should have any insight in respect of any crime plan, elaborate or otherwise.

Crime can be significantly reduced or controlled in this country. But there are too many untouchables in the society and the time has come for all that to end.