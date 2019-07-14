Sunday Brew — July 14, 2019

It is quite uncharacteristic for sprint legend Usain Bolt to jump from the starting block spitting out venom, this time in defence of his equally legendary coach Glen Mills.

But the man I consider a national hero, based on his achievements on the track, was right to have shut up some of those under achieving athletes who had before chosen to go public to tar and feather Mills, instead of looking at their own attitudes to determine whether or not they are the ones at fault in stagnating their own development.

Bolt, in an interview with the Gleaner newspaper last week, touched on a critical issue — that the athletes involved in the Mills bashing may never get back to the level that Mills took them while he coached them. I agree. For Yohan Blake and Warren Weir in particular, their days are ruthlessly numbered. Blake's times now are marginally above schoolboy level, and not impactive enough to frighten a rabbit in the woods. As for Weir, well, if he were not so “hype” his career would have been flourishing now. His ego has led to the dismal performances that he has now been forced to hug up.

The others are not worthy of comment.

Glen Mills is a great man who has done honour to several. He ought to be respected.