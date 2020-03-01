Sunday Brew — March 1, 2020

Tufton on the ball with coronavirus

Efforts being made by Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Chris Tufton to prepare Jamaicans for potential attacks by the dangerous coronavirus are admirable.

The minister seems to be on the ball in at least taking some of the right decisions to reduce the impact of any potential strike by the disease which medical officials said originated in China. Last week, he took the bold step of stopping over 4,500 passengers and 1,600 crew on a cruise ship from setting foot on Jamaican soil, until all actions were taken to ensure that none aboard was carrying the disease.

Such a decision by the health and wellness minister, I'm sure, could earn the ire, even wrath of the minister of tourism, his close colleague Ed Bartlett, but it had to be done, considering all that has been happening with the disease globally.

Every country you travel to now, you will be asked the question: “Have you travelled to China in the last six months?” It is always best to be safe, as Tufton decided in this particular case, than to be dreadfully sorry.

Dr Tufton has slipped up in some areas of his policy management of one of the crucial ministries in this country, among them the dengue management programme, and the fiasco surrounding Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay. But this time he is on spot, and he must be given his due.

Already, there is an area at St Joseph's Hospital that has been prepared to treat coronavirus patients if there are any — a move which some medical practitioners are not in agreement with, as they believe that such a quarantine site could put existing patients at the institution in danger. The thing is though, at least a site has been identified. Its suitability can be debated by those in the know, but for now, let us encourage Dr Tufton to identify a few more, certainly one in western Jamaica, as he continues to make some of the right moves as far as this killer disease is concerned.

The tale of a local fear of coronavirus

I had the distinct pleasure of being in the company of Indian diplomat Mr Prathit Charan Misra, the freshly arrived Second Secretary in the Indian High Commission based in St Andrew.

It was a dinner meeting at one of the Corporate Area's finest restaurants last week, and, as usual, India continues to do well with the quality of its selection of mission personnel to Jamaica.

But en route to meeting Mr Misra I ran into some unexpected turbulence, or so it seemed, of the oriental type. A group of Chinese men, part of the China Harbour contingent here improving Jamaica's infrastructure, were enjoying themselves playing a board game, close to the restaurant's entrance.

There was smoking all round, something I do not indulge in, for obvious health concerns. And there were a few others standing over those seated around the board game table enjoying themselves and making clear sounds seemingly in Mandarin that excited the prime interests focused on the game.

As I stepped closer to the action table, one of the men standing started coughing loudly. His mouth was not covered. Wow! My coronavirus antenna shot up. Lawd a massy, a wonder if this man came back from China recently … was the thought that ran through my mind.

Before I could get closer to him, there was another barrage of coughing. Mi dead now! The man cough almost inna mi face. Those at the table kept their heads down. The game was seemingly at a crucial stage. And even as I slipped past the coughing man in the now narrow passage, nothing seemed to concern him.

Of course, nothing may have been wrong. But with so many cautious notes being sounded about contracting the deadly coronavirus, one had to be concerned.

The evening was well spent with Mr Misra, who is from the north of India, and who has the surname of one of my favourite Indian bowlers, Amit.

Charles, Lambert, and Clarendon South Eastern

So tomorrow is the big day, not so much for independent candidate Dereck Lambert, but for rising star politician Pearnel Charles Jr.

It is, of course, by-election day in Clarendon South Eastern, and at the end of the count tomorrow evening, all the indicators point to a comfortable victory for Charles Jr, in his first foray into elective politics, following his years as a senator and Cabinet minister.

He will, maybe by Tuesday or Wednesday, be reappointed to the Cabinet to continue his work in the areas of water improvement, housing and infrastructure; his main focus being providing a stable water supply to the people of Jamaica, even if it means going the way of desalination, which he has often touted, to bolster the water stock.

My tour of Clarendon over two days revealed high interest in the message being transmitted by the ruling Jamaica Labour Party, as in the cowardly absence of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP), Lambert cannot carry the weight of the cchallenge that such a contest would have warranted.

I get the distinct impression that while Charles Jr will be a runaway winner, Lambert, a former trade unionist, will not be disgraced in defeat.

It could have been a different story had the PNP either backed Lambert outright, instead of bad-mouthing him and telling supporters not to vote for him, or fielded the original caretaker candidate, Patricia Duncan Sutherland, instead of running under the bed and hiding.

The good news is that when Charles Jr wins the seat, the people of Clarendon South Eastern will be represented by someone who is bright, intelligent, caring, patient, and open to new ideas — and will guide their affairs for an indefinite period.

More on another lottery company

Last week, the matter of the application for a lottery licence arose, with one organisation later confirming its principals and directors, some of them prominent members of Jamaica's business community.

Since then, word has emerged that at least four other groups had an interest in getting a piece of the lottery cake and had either applied for a licence or were in the process of doing so.

If another lottery licence is granted, it would not be historic to Jamaica. It was tried here before, and eventually, one of the parties had to lock up shop. This is exactly what I believe will happen if at least another lottery licence is granted.

The record will show that having more than one lottery company in any jurisdiction has never worked with any amount of success. It also results in decreased revenue to the Government. Even The Netherlands, the country which introduced the system of having multiple lottery companies, has since reverted to a single lottery company.

There is much more to this, and soon, I will provide information that will see examples of countries which have decided to stick with one lottery company, as against those which chose to go the other route, and the effect that those moves have had on the respective economies.