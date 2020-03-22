Sunday Brew — March 22, 2020

That almighty sneeze at KFC

Sometimes it's best to just give up on telling some Jamaicans that they need to stay at home if what they are doing can be performed from home, or not to be a part of congregations numbering over 10 at any one time.

But with KFC, that number-one seller of chicken-based products, it's not so easy to keep malice.

Last Tuesday my journey to the KFC Boulevard facility was quite peculiar. Inside there were less than 10 customers ahead of me as I proceeded to indulge in some fast food that forms a part of my diet once a fortnight. Outside was quite different – the drive through – where I hate to go, was overflowing with vehicles.

So, the visit would be confined to indoors. One woman, perhaps middle-aged, got through the door ahead of me, then came in a man, looking younger, caught in his own world with cellphone hand and ear plugs to complement. All of a sudden, a loud sneeze. It was from the man behind me. The woman in front, who was 'bleaching', turned into 11 different colours within 10 seconds. 'A wa a gwaan' she muttered sotto voce. 'But Jesus, the man never even cover him nose'. She was uncontrollably uneasy, but declined to confront the sneezer, possibly out of fear of a physical confrontation.

And what about me? Well, I held by breath for well over a minute, and I'm not sure if my lungs suffered any damage. Luckily, when the sneeze was unleashed only the 'bleaching' woman was ahead of me on the road to the cashier, who had to give me some time to catch my breath before I placed my order.

The sneezer was one Jamaican who had not been following those bulletins. Aah well!

Biden best suited to replace Trump

While watching the Democratic Presidential Debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders last Sunday, I became convinced that former Vice President Biden is the best man to resurrect the United States from the damage done by the first class jackass Donald Trump.

Biden was smooth, suave and knew what he was about in respect of the US economy. That is not to say that Sanders would not be a good man, in the scheme of things. My goodness! Anybody would be better than Trump. Just look at how 'The Donald' trivialised the COVID-19 situation, even to this day, and you will recognise that the United States is in deep … [you know what], in its handling of the matter.

But there is hope. At this point I have no doubt that Biden will get the Democratic nomination, what with impressive wins over Sanders in Florida, Illinois and Arizona last Tuesday. Can he go on to beat Trump? Well, he can, but will he? The American voter is a strange creature and it should not be beyond anyone's imagination for Trump to get a second term. (My hell).

Ideally though, Biden should be the man. His experience working as number two to Barack Obama counts for a lot. It is time for the American voter to think carefully and make the right decision in November (COVID-19 or not).

The greatest nation on Earth needs to do better. The moron that is there masquerading as President needs to go.

JamaicaEye project looking good

Last Wednesday the Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang invited me, along with a few other members of the Jamaican media, to tour the JamaicaEye surveillance programme at its Corporate Area Control Room.

I left feeling humongously impressed. If Jamaica is to make any significant dent in the fight to floor crime, technology has to play a major role.

Based upon the progress that the Ministry of National Security has been making with its investment in surveillance equipment, unless something unforeseen happens, there should be a gradual reduction in some crimes in a short time from now.

I watched wide-eyed in amazement how the Control Room operators switched from camera to camera, looking at sections of the dreaded Spanish Town; Montego Bay – Barnett Street, Strand Street etc; Flat Bridge in St Catherine; various sections of the Corporate Area, and others. It brought me back to my visit last year to the remarkable city of Seoul, South Korea, and wondering then how the crime rate was so low that visitors like myself, and others, could walk the streets unmolested at all times of night and morning.

It emerged that the city of Seoul has one of the finest Closed Circuit Television systems anywhere in the world. Put simply, if you commit a criminal act on the street, as large as the city is, you stand a huge chance of being caught on camera.

Jamaica is not yet at that stage, but the signs are promising.

I am one Jamaican who has a lot of confidence in Dr Chang moving the project to a higher level. In his words, it is now at “level two” and he wants it to get to “level five”, which would be the highest on the chart.

The more cameras, the merrier. Some of us motorists will not feel comfortable knowing we could be caught going through a red light, or exceeding the speed limit in time to come. But for now we can breathe a little more freely, as changes would have to be made to the Road Traffic Act for our pockets to burn. It's a good time now to practise discipline on the roads. Oonu hear that, taxi operators?

Give Dr Ferguson his due

Almost everything these days is centred on, or even motivated by the COVID-19 crisis – the worst thing to have gripped the world in my lifetime.

In all of this too, is a tendency to try and destroy people who continue to serve this country well. One such person is Dr Fenton Ferguson, the Member of Parliament for St Thomas Eastern, who served as a Cabinet minister with responsibility for health; and later, labour and social security.

One letter writer, even submitted, tongue in cheek, last week, that Jamaica's owes a debt of gratitude to Dr Ferguson. He was right, though he was being far too sarcastic. Dr Ferguson has been tried and convicted for the crime of the chikungunya (CHIKV) outbreak around six years ago. I still maintain that it was largely a solid waste problem (Ministry of Local Government) that we had, instead of a Health Ministry issue.

Dr Ferguson's insistence that Centres of Excellence should be built, from which the country is now benefiting; and going behind his prime's minister's and finance minister's backs to ensure that the no smoking in public spaces (Tobacco Control Act) matter was moved through Parliament; and his building and repairing of so many health centres across Jamaica should not be discounted.

What has happened since he demitted office as a Cabinet minister? By far, more people have contracted and have died from dengue fever than CHIKV, yet nobody sees that. And there is more turmoil in the sector now when you look at Cornwall Regional Hospital and others.

Dr Ferguson should not be blamed if his public relations apparatus is not as shiny as we are accustomed to seeing these days. In the end though, facts count ... not an elaborate public relations campaign.