Sunday Brew — March 8, 2020

The five people, including former Education Minister Ruel Reid, and President of the Caribbean Maritime University Dr Fritz Pinnock, who are charged in relation with the now infamous MoE/CMU matter lost another battle last week when the Full Court refused a request for them to apply for a judicial review of their cases.

It was a similar appeal for judicial review that was struck down by the very able and capable Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, and now, justices Stephanie Jackson Haisley, David Batts, and Chester Stamp, all well-learned individuals, saw things as Sykes did.

The contention by the accused persons' lawyer is that operatives of the Financial Investigations Division were not empowered to arrest and charge them. But aren't they also police personnel who have the power to arrest?

Maybe the accused should look at the possibility of having a new lawyer, or lawyers, who might want to offer different perspectives on the matter.

I am just a bush lawyer, but I fail to see what trying to get this matter into the Court of Appeal will achieve. Let's see.