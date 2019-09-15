Sunday Brew — Sept 15, 2019

If you are fortunate or unfortunate to enter shopping plazas such as Boulevard Shopping Centre, Sovereign Centre, Clock Tower Plaza and Lane Plaza, upon entry you will be handed a card, which you are told is for security reasons — specifically, to reduce the chance of having your vehicle stolen.

But when you misplace that card, you are being asked to fork out a minimum $500, going up to around $1,000. Why? You did not request the card, so if it gets lost, temporarily or otherwise, you should not be asked to pay for it.

My reckoning is if a man wants to steal a particular car, he already has a ticket, so that would not stop him.

These cards that are being handed out are obviously not clean. Many hands hold them each day. And you cannot be sure that some of those unwashed hands are not coming from undesirable destinations that like to emphasise the hobby of tissue collection. I suppose the same can be said about holding money, but you would take that sanitary chance with the item that makes the world keep going around.

My take on this ticket thing is that it should be abandoned. No one should be forced to take it if he doesn't want to.

I know of people who have been forced to pay for losing those items, and others who have resisted, but have been subjected to disrespect because they could not find them at the time that security personnel demanded them.

There has to be some semblance of sanity in this matter. Those who do not want these tickets should not be forced to take them, or find them at the point of exit. It is so silly.

