Sunday Brew — Sept 22, 2019

In support of Homer, not homo

Every so often it appears that the members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender movement would want ordinary Jamaicans to embrace their lifestyle and hug up certain kinds of irregular conduct without any consideration of the broader picture – the consequences that the nation would face.

It is good to know that LGBT group MoBay Pride has abandoned its pursuit of the Montego Bay Cultural Centre to host a public forum on the issue of same sex marriage, which I hope will never be approved by the Jamaican Parliament or any of the two other forms of Government that run this land.

For his position not to allow MoBay Pride the use of the St James Municipal Corporation-controlled building, Mayor Homer Davis gets my respect and support, to, as he put it then, protect the sacredness and purpose of the building.

We were told that MoBay Pride pulled out of meeting in the interest of the safety of those who would harbour thoughts of attending, which might have been the best decision, for my informants told me that there would have been protests against such a gathering, in a city that has historically shown more tolerance to the LGBT community than any other urban centre.

How will having same sex marriages help this country that we love so much, despite crime that frustrates so many of us? What kind of reproduction can emerge from same sex unions? Isn't reproduction essentially what societies are about ... introducing successors to life for there to be continued growth? So what's the noise about these people who would want to dilute the real meaning of life and living?

Let's build our country with the union of man and woman.

There was even an element of dishonesty on the part of the MoBay Pride people, as they even linked their activities to the great institution of learning – Cornwall College – which, rightly, dissociated itself from the pre-event promotion.

The LGBT community in Jamaica is growing. It is also quite influential. But it has to understand that a majority of Jamaicans abhor the style of living of its members and they should not be so brazen as to want to throw trash into the faces of the masses.

Mayor Davis, remain Homer. Never change to homo. You did the right thing. Tell the LGBT people to rent or lease a mined-out bauxite location and have the meeting there instead.

Cockpit Country bauxite mining and ganja growing

The subject of bauxite mining, especially as it relates to the environmentally protected Cockpit Country region that covers, in the main, the parishes of St Ann, Trelawny and St Elizabeth does not deserve the kind of attention that it is getting.

The bottom line is that the environment ought to be protected. By virtue of that, bauxite mining companies that continue to dig up Jamaica and then leave areas that not even worms want to venture, should not be allowed to go any deeper, as long as it poses an immediate threat to the advancement of mankind.

The bauxite companies have, by and large, ripped off this country. Sure, there have been tangible personal gains by many of those who have worked in the industry for decades, but some too can relate to inhumane treatment that you would not imagine could be meted out to Jamaican workers by foreign-dominated owners.

At this juncture, the prices of bauxite and alumina on the world market are falling. JISCO/Alumina Partners shuttered operations recently for a possible two years, and I am sure that if the value of the minerals continue to decline, the likelihood of a reopening would become even more remote.

Do we really want to sacrifice our environment for a fistful of bauxite dollars?

My suggestion is for the Government to tell any bauxite company that wants to mine in the Cockpit Country to back off and go somewhere else.

The best thing for the Cockpit Country now on the several acres of unused land that's there is to grow ganja for medicinal purposes. That industry is a sure winner and Jamaica cannot afford to be left behind, what with the positive global reputation that precedes the herb.

Sugar has virtually been turned over to the undertakers; bauxite is dying. We need to face reality and move forward, progressively, if there is to be any semblance of prosperity.

Focusing on murders is good, but other crimes need more attention

There is, importantly, an effort to reduce Jamaica's murder rate, which, unfortunately, is one of the highest in the Western Hemisphere.

Latest data showed a reduction in most crimes, but there is a major concern about how prevalent some have become.

It is not so safe for partygoers, for example, to travel alone after enjoying themselves at popular spots, for criminals are usually there lurking and ready to pounce.

Last weekend, a relative of mine was blocked in by two white Toyota Axio motor cars as he headed home from a social session. He was robbed of $40,000 in cash and several other items, The three men, all with guns in hand, apparently also wanted to steal his car, but realised that the tracking system was too sophisticatedly installed and time to pull it out was not on their side.

Lots of people have apparently suffered similar experiences. Abducting people too, has been going on with alarming regularity, though many of the cases, I'm informed, are not reported.

So, a few words to those travelling at night, especially those doing the road alone: Be very careful, and always be vigilant. A special effort to contain those monsters out there who prey on innocent people who simply want to enjoy themselves must be made.

We can turn to technology – the way of the future. developing an app that will directly feed information to the police may be attempted, although in immediate cases, only something like a buzzer to alert law enforcers would seem realistic.

But let's get the conversation going. It will be worth our while.

Lightning and sports events

There is nothing that terrifies me more than the sight of lightning ... well, injection needles are right up there too.

So when schoolboy football matches were forced to be stopped as a result of the most powerful form of electricity, only morons are expected to question the rationale behind it.

Gladly, the students of Jamaica College who were struck in a match that involved equally impressive school, Wolmer's Boys last week, are on the mend, I hear. It's not a nice thing to be hit by lightning.

I was at Kensington cricket ground in east Kingston in October 2003 when lightning struck players from Trinidad & Tobago and the Windward Islands who were involved in a limited-over cricket match. One of them was Trinidad & Tobago's Merv Dillon who represented the West Indies. From recollection, the other was Windwards player Fernix Thomas.

I thought I was afraid of lightning until selector Joey Carew, the former Trinidad & Tobago and West Indies batsman who mentored Brian Lara showed me up.

We were talking cricket on the edge of the boundary, didn't see the lightning strike, until Joey, to my right, said 'wait dey boy, is lightning that'? By the time I turned left and then to my right looking for Joey, he had already deposited himself in the pavilion 20 metres away, despite having a challenge at the time with his walking. I had been relegated to second place as lightning's worst fan.

