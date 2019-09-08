Sunday Brew — Sept 8, 2019

Cricket's mis-hits must be corrected

Suddenly, all that has been happening on the field of play is as a result of the failing of the Cricket West Indies administration led by Ricky Skerritt, we are told by some.

In some instances, much of that is true, for despite his elevation to the top position of leadership in Caribbean cricket, the pace at which Skerritt has been scoring runs is slower than even I expected. Now, the finger of blame is being pointed at the sacking of Richard Pybus, who months and even years before, was public enemy number one, based on the results that emerged, and while he was in a more senior position than that of team coach. But the results against England earlier this year suddenly wiped away those memories, and now Pybus is being hailed as the messiah.

Strange enough too, there is even that faction that will want you to believe that if Whycliffe Cameron had not been removed as president of Cricket West Indies, lots more positives would have emerged, including the Windies winning the World Cup. Rubbish!

Cricket West Indies is no one man's backyard. Skerritt's charges first need to sort out the question of having an aggressive captain, on the field; and a proper coach…my choice would be Gordon Greenidge, if he is well, but Phil Simmons would not be a bad choice too. This ill-advised experiment with Floyd Reifer as coach was bound to backfire.

The selectors also need to be more imaginative. There is talent within the Caribbean. I sat with the legendary West Indian cricketer Viv Richards at Sabina Park last week and he was amazed by the ability of Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who goes up to 90 miles per hour with his deliveries regularly, off an incredible run-up. Viv and I counted Bumrah taking an average 16 steps, walking to the wicket, then break into a run of another eight steps, maximum, and delivering unplayable balls. Don't be alarmed, we can create that talent in the Caribbean. In fact, I'm sure it's here already, though not harnessed.

Football remains in a mess

Again, we were exposed to claims by the Jamaica Women's football squad that participated in the Women's World Cup in France last year that they were owed tidy sums by the Jamaica Football Federation.

And, of course, in defence, the JFF has been bobbing and weaving.

The players are not paid well. Without making any specific disclosures, what the young ladies have done for this country, as professionals, warrants more than they are owed.

But we continue to hear the blabbering of JFF general secretary Dalton Wint, who seems to be at deep sea with what his job requires him to do. What is it about general secretaries? Better yet, does the general secretary of the JFF and the one from that certain political party have something in common that they often suffer from foot-in-mouth disease?

It's frightening that the JFF recently had a nomination exercise which will formally result in president Michael Ricketts being handed a four-year term, when so many things are going wrong with the football product. Of course, those choosing the JFF president – the parish association heads – have no clue about how the product ought to go forward, nor do they care.

Kudos to Sandals and the Bahamian effort

What we saw in The Bahamas last week was horrific. I have never witnessed destruction, in pictures, of property of that magnitude in any Caribbean territory, although Dominicans might want to disagree.

As it appears, the death toll, which keeps going up as each day passes, will be massive. Let us do all that we can for our neighbours. Any little will do ... even a J$100 donation. The Sandals Foundation has taken the lead and has committed to matching all donations made to the Bahamian effort. That's highly commendable. Let's run with this one with all the positives in our hearts.

