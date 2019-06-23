Sunday Brew — June 23, 2019

Should Seaga be made a National Hero?

I knew that it would happen. Maybe it took a bit longer, but there was also going to be a call for Edward Seaga, the former Jamaica Prime Minister who will be buried today, to be named a National Hero – Jamaica's highest national honour.

There is no question that Seaga has rendered yeoman service to Jamaica. But the whole business of naming national heroes is a delicate one that ought to be handled carefully and not by political emotion.

I have no real issue with Seaga being named a national hero, but there are other names which deserve to be looked at in as serious a way that Seaga's would be. The names of Michael Manley, PJ Patterson, Bob Marley and Usain Bolt must be placed in the minutes.

There has always been a bias for people who have served in the political stadium, in naming them national heroes. If Seaga is announced as the eighth national hero, there will, inevitably, be cries for Manley, who led Jamaica between 1972 and 1980, and again from 1989 to 1992 to be given that honour. Likewise Patterson who was prime minister from 1992 to 2006. No problem with that for me too, but Marley, the main man who exposed the world to Jamaica through his music, and Bolt, whose heroics on the track will never be repeated in another 100 years or more, must never be left out of the reckoning.

My position is that some of the named seven national heroes were not deserving of that honour in the first place. I'm on record that if Nanny can make the list, then so can any mother who singlehandedly raised her lot of nine or more, turning them into major national producers. The Maroons to which Nanny belonged, in my estimation, sold out their own to the British mercenaries and that is one aspect of Jamaica's history that still irritates me.

If we were to compare what Seaga has achieved to the feats achieved by Sir Alexander Bustamante, for example, Seaga would be miles ahead of Busta, despite Busta's longer reign as Chief Minister, Premier and Prime Minister over Seaga, who was also, by far, the brighter of the two and an undisputed visionary.

A committee was named years ago to look into the business of recommending national heroes. Maybe the members will wake up soon and start viewing the matter again, or the Government should simply name a fresh committee to deal with the issue.

Richard Byles – a down to earth choice for BoJ Governor

Richard Byles has covered just about every track that there is for any human to tread.

So when former President of the Kingston & St Andrew Football Association, and ex-Central Bank deputy governor, David “Billy” Marston recommended that Byles should be the next man in charge, it came as a stroke that even West Indies batsmen would envy.

The newly appointed Governor of the Bank of Jamaica is immensely successful, respected and committed to the advancement of Jamaica, regardless of which party is in charge.

I'm just hoping that Byles will be a little bit more 'down to earth' than his predecessor, who did not have the common touch. Outgoing Governor Brian Wynter did well in the context of the economic gains made by Jamaica in the last decade. He managed to keep inflation relatively low; and the Net International Reserves are in the healthiest state ever. However, the BoJ did not do enough to protect the local currency, and when Wynter kept singing the turnoff hymn that the Jamaica dollar is undervalued in a society that suffers greatly when there is any kind of crawling peg devaluation, it's either he was watching an episode of Matlock and wasn't concentrating enough, or he was clearly out of touch with the reality on the ground.

Byles has to get a new message out. He must forget about this fallacy about the Jamaica dollar being undervalued, because it is not. Reality has a voice too.

I have little doubt that Byles' fiscal management of the Central Bank will bring about maturity and respect in a key area of the Jamaican society.

Byles' handling of the Economic Programme Oversight Committee and his management of entities for decades over-qualifies him for the BoJ top job, although I'm sure that those at the Central Bank who were waiting in the wings will not be so happy to know that an 'outsider' has taken the top post. But they can look and learn, as at age 68 and being financially stable, it is unlikely that Byles will harbour thoughts of staying around as long as Eddie Seaga wanted to be at the control of the Jamaica Labour Party.

The good thing is that he is trusted by just about everyone. He once charted a socialist/left wing course. I even have at my fingertips, a smart looking, militant Byles dressed in khaki suit and appearing like he could conquer the world at the time.

But times have changed, and it's good to see that he has moved with those times. He ought to be proud of, and not shun his past too, unlike others who rubbed shoulders with him at the height of the struggle.

He will do well…again.

That PNP presidential run-off

It is, as they say, indeed early days yet. But before you know it, September will be upon us and unless the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) calls it early, the presidential election in that month will reshape the organisation, perhaps in a way that it has never experienced.

It will require a more detailed article to analyse how the candidates will possibly fare. One thing is certain though: Dr Peter Phillips and Peter Bunting are brilliant individuals. Both are capable of leading Jamaica, judging from Dr Phillips' performance as a Cabinet minister in the administrations of PJ Patterson and Portia Simpson Miller; and Bunting's success as a businessman of class, member of parliament and Cabinet minister, too.

Some interesting information has been circulating. There is definitely more to come on this one.

Has Britain gone mad too with Boris Johnson?

I just cannot imagine that Great Britain would make the same mistake as the United States – voting for a Donald Trump behave-alike.

But as things stand, it appears that the political lunacy that dropped in the United States like a misguided atomic bomb three years ago, is set to descend on Britain as well, as Boris Johnson, a former foreign secretary, appears to be the most favoured Member of Parliament to succeed the out-of-her-league Prime Minister Teresa May.

Now, it is universally accepted that Trump is the biggest moron to have ever been 'elected' political head of a country. But what will happen should Johnson emerge as the first choice? Well, apart from him wearing the tag of 'moron number two', it would inescapably show up the people of Britain as politically intoxicated.

Does this fellow Johnson really seem and operates sensible to you? No wonder Trump, speaking out of turn as usual, described Johnson as his 'good friend' and expressed a desire for him to succeed May.

Well, if the people of Britain want to be the latest global laughing stock, then, by all means, go for big Boris.