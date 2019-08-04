Sunday Brew — August 4, 2019

Why do that to your wife, Mr Burke?

Two incidents during last week rammed home the point to me that the Opposition People's National Party is unnecessarily pushing itself against the wall in the ongoing fight to see who gets to be in charge.

The first one was the astonishing way that Paul Burke dealt with his wife, Angela Brown Burke; and the second was the way in which Member of Parliament Ian Hayles tore into party vice president Damion Crawford, and treasurer Lisa Hanna.

Do these guys ever learn?

In the case of Burke, little that he does should surprise anyone, but the broadside that he launched against his wife was shocking. What in God's name could drive any sensible human being to write to the National Executive Council of a party to tell members that his wife had deceived him in respect of which candidate she would support in the race to become president?

It is now not difficult to see why the PNP fared so badly while Paul Burke served as general secretary.

What should have been pillow talk between mature adults ended as the main course for a wider population that lives by gossip and speculation. Sad! Paul has now opened the door for just about anyone to 'faas' in his and his wife's business.

Brown Burke's stocks rose on my exchange for the dignified way in which she responded to Paul, who clearly does not know what to say, when, and how.

My advice to Brown Burke is for her to have a strategic review of her own estate to see if her husband has brought the property into disrepute and ought to have his position made redundant.

As for Hayles, how do the utterances of Crawford in the lead-up to the Portland Eastern by-election become relevant now? And why get so personal with Hanna? Such a quarrelsome approach will only muddy the water for the party later on.

It's all good for headline purposes, but politicians, too, have to show the population that they don't have to adopt the Saturday morning market tracing match approach that can, and will be used against them by their opponents. It's time to learn.

Tony James would make a difference

Unfortunately, the bid by former president of the Jamaica Football Federation, Tony James, to run for president at the upcoming voting congress did not materialise, as he failed to get the number of nominations needed to make him a candidate.

James, of all the administrators who have served and are still serving, understands football the most. He has grown older, naturally, but he has also stepped with the changing times and still knows what it takes to get better results from the sport.

But those who now decide who becomes president – the heads of parish associations – are, for the most part, caught up in a web of pettiness, that does not allow them to see beyond their noses.

Some of them have been around long before cars were on the road and have grown bankrupt with their thinking. Small talk and lack of vision consume them. That's why someone like James, and his son Duane, himself a progressive thinker, would not be welcome to lead the JFF now.

Michael Ricketts is a good man. He could still go on to lift the sport, but it is those who are members of the supporting cast that I am most concerned about. Many do not know what they are doing, and seem interested only in getting on the list for delegations on overseas missions.

The treatment of Cedella Marley in the lead-up to the Women's World Cup, the exit of the Olympic (Under-23) team, and the lack of direction of the National Premier League are albatrosses that the JFF should try and shake off.

Like James said about some of our coaches of national squads: “They are coaches in training.” Mr Donovan Duckie, who is as usual running off his mouth, blamed the lack of a physical trainer for the Under-23 team's demise. I wonder if physical training is not part of a coach's job description.

Come on Prime Minister, do what is right

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is treating the people of Jamaica with contempt.

The failure, or perhaps refusal of the prime minister to file his annual report (in its entirety) to the Integrity Commission and open it up for scrutiny by the Jamaican people has reached worrying proportions. It has been going on for too long. It must stop.

As leader of the land, he has to set an example and conform to the law. It cannot be otherwise. By refusing to tell the people who elected him how much he is worth, a requirement of Jamaican law, he is acting with scant regard for the population.

I can imagine if the shoes were on other feet how Holness would have behaved. He would have been calling left, right and centre for heads to roll.

Holness had in 2016 declared that he had assets of $152 million and liabilities of $34.4 million. He admitted that he had bought two properties through a St Lucia registered company – Admat – which had himself and his sons, Adam and Matthew, as directors. I suppose the St Lucia option was to avoid the burden of Jamaica's high taxation regime which he has presided over.

Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips has done the right thing and disclosed his worth. Eyes may be opened wide in amazement if they want about the information it contains, but the important thing is that it is out there.

Did I hear (yet again) that the prime minister's will be out by this coming weekend?

Gay rights… what gay rights?

It's that time again. That touchy subject called gay rights. In recent days, there was another attack on two gay men in Africa which again sparked calls for the rights of such men to be protected.

There is no way that I would ever advocate for gays and lesbians to be persecuted. But I'm not sure how any special effort should be made to allow for gay rights, or lesbian rights, without having in place people rights. That's all that matters … the rights of all people must be protected, based upon the laws of the land.

The last time I checked, there were no laws that prohibited sexual activities between men, but one was still on the books against lesbian moves.

I would never get involved in gay activities. I know myself. There is no way that a man could appeal to me, sexually, not when women are available. I will maintain the view it must be nicer for a man to accept a woman's offer for coffee or tea, than to become a worker in a cesspool establishment or environment.

It has always been my wish to start a campaign to dissuade men who have gone the 'other' way, to spin around and rejoin the real world.

I throw this out to men who are so inclined: Suppose 1,000 young men in a community decided to be with each other exclusively for three years, what would happen? Let me answer that – it would result in no reproduction during the period which will have a domino effect – schools would be forced to close or scale down, there would be an over-supply of food or baby/children's products; teachers would have fewer jobs, so too doctors, nurses and others; the stores would sell far less, and on and on I could go.

So men, straighten up and get back to reality. Women are too sweet to be insulted in that way.

There is a tendency for gay men to attack people like me who abhor their behaviour. But a few words to them all: Don't waste your time.