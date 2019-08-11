Sunday Brew — August 11, 2019

Stop discriminating; have one category for Order of Distinction

I have always had a problem with how the selections are made for national honours, though not always with the people who are chosen for such.

Firstly, Jamaica's fifth highest honour — the Order of Distinction — is divided into two categories: Commander Class and Officer Class. Now, here's the problem I have. There seems to be always a sense of subjectivity in how the selections are made. What determines who becomes a Commander and who is deemed to be an Officer?

Looking at the latest list, the situation becomes no clearer. There are some who will receive the CD and others who will end up with the OD which leaves you to wonder one thing: Why?

I look, for example, at the OD given to Mrs Norma Creary, a St Mary woman who has given over 70 years of her life to philanthropy and the upliftment of the people of that parish, someone I am privileged to have worked alongside on community projects; she being from Lewis Store (Bromley) and I from Belfield in the parish. She is still active, approaching her 90th birthday next January. Then I turn to another section of the page and see a CD awarded to Aundre Franklin for distinguished service to the Electoral Commission of Jamaica. What the hell is that!?

The OD list also includes Assistant Police Commissioner Ronald Allen, Deputy Commissioner Clifford Blake, another Deputy Commissioner Selvin Haye, tourism mogul Jason Henzell, musician Desi Jones, racing commentator Bryan Rickman (seems like horse racing people can only get ODs), late singer Jacob Miller (posthumously), among others. How do they become secondary to those who will receive CDs?

My advice to the Chancery of the Order of the Societies of Honours in the Office of the Prime Minister is to stop the segregation and have one Order of Distinction. If that is not done, then the arguments will continue over why Franklin, or Jacqueline Lechler, for example, were chosen over mother-of-three but caretaker of thousands, Mrs Creary, for the CD; and why the senior police officers who make so many sacrifices for this country cannot be recognised on the same platform as others. It only makes a mockery of the proceedings.

Denbigh show has stepped up

My visit to the 67th Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show last week Monday was quite revealing.

The show has transformed over the decades from one that largely put agricultural crops and livestock on display, to one that bears out the current name.

What is interesting is how some of those exhibiting items have become so creative. Kwame Stephenson from Westmoreland, for example, had a booth that was set up from plastic containers; the fruit-based ice cream products made by a Pompana, western St Mary-based company were unbelievable; many others produced cosmetic items, oils, lotions, mosquito repellents … you name it. There was even one man from St Thomas who had stuff for friends of mine who drive SUVs who not only want to get it up, but keep it up. Paul Buchanan missed out on that opportunity.

Of course, the usual suspects were present — agricultural crops, cows, goats etc, but it was the new stuff that retained my interest. The problem is though, how do these exhibitors move to the next step — that of producing the items in commercial quantities? Therein lies the problem. That's where the hurdles come. They will give you a long list of challenges as to why only a few of the items can be produced. But that will take us nowhere as a country.

If Jamaica could produce even 20 per cent of the items displayed at Denbigh, in commercial quantities, then three or four per cent growth would definitely be a reality before we can blink.

I was encouraged by the positive words of Minister Audley Shaw, who has overall responsibility for the agriculture sector, as well as the portfolios of industry and commerce. He has made a big difference at the ministry since he replaced Karl Samuda in a Cabinet shuffle. I would suggest to Mr Shaw that he speaks to some of these budding entrepreneurs, maybe over a few spirits that I'm sure he is more than capable of managing, and somehow assist in paving the way for the wheels of production to start turning.

Cricket umpiring at its worst

One of my pet peeves in cricket over the years has been the level of umpiring. Despite the introduction and growth of technology at the international level and some domestic levels over the years, cricket continues to be dogged by bad decisions, many of which have decided the game.

Last week, a news release from the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed West Indies umpire Joel Wilson as a member of the Elite Panel. But Wilson has to be the worst umpire in international cricket. How did he get there, and on what basis?

Wilson and Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar did the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston, Birmingham last week, which must have been the worst umpiring ever.

So bad was the umpiring on the first two days of the match that television commentators Ian Botham and Nasser Hussain were making fun of the officials: “It's now 10 wrong decisions on day two,” Hussain said. “Five each” he continued. “Close going,” Botham interjected. “They might need a tie-breaker if they go six-six,” Hussain commented. The two officials ended up committing 16 errors — 10 by Wilson.

The ICC can do better. There is too much mediocrity. Umpires get away scot free when they change the complexion and ultimate outcome of the game, yet, when the players show any form of dissent they are handed hefty fines. It's not fair.

The ICC too, needs another review of how batsmen are given out during reviews. How can a ball be clipping the top of the stumps, or bails, and then it comes down to an “umpire's call” to determine whether or not a batsman stays at the crease? If the technology determines that the ball would even 'clip' the wicket, then the batsman must be out. Full stop!

That was a good stroke, Prime Minister Holness

He came under pressure for the late filing of his annual returns to the Integrity Commission, but Prime Minister Andrew Holness must be commended for the way in which he accommodated a journalist from Television Jamaica last Wednesday, despite the efforts of security personnel to shield Jamaica's most important policymaker from the persistent media practitioner.

The natural question was about the non-filing, or late filing of his annual returns to the Integrity Commission, to which the Prime Minister, quite professionally, leashed his security and embraced the journalist in admirable fashion. This is what I've always wanted to see from politicians.

In the end, Holness seemed even prepared to answer more question if the journalist had anything else to shoot … sorry, to throw at him. But the question had been dealt with by Holness. He did not dodge the issue and gave more information than I think even the interviewer had anticipated, and in a calm, respectful manner.

Parliamentarians should follow Holness's lead. They ought to be aware that journalists are not only transmitters of information, they are also voters… and as such, they deserve to hear from the people whom they elected in a truly respectful fashion as demonstrated by the prime minister in that television interview. Well done, Mr Holness!