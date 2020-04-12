Sunday Brew — April 12, 2020

Dr Phillips must prioritise himself, not the PNP

Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips' confirmation that he has jumped into the proverbial boxing ring with colon cancer was not something that some of us wanted to hear.

The good thing though is that his medical team believes that the best Finance Minister that this country has seen, has a good chance of making a full recovery. We have been told that he will be away from the political firing line for another two weeks and will undergo chemotherapy along the way. It will be a tall order for Dr Phillips henceforth, and my advice to him would be to spend as much time as he can on himself, and focus less on the People's National Party that he leads.

The demands of the office of Leader of the Opposition will be brutal and I'm not sure that he should be pushing things, especially when you consider that a general election will be held soon, quite likely towards the end of this year, which will require him being on the road for 16-hour days.

Dr Phillips' health is far more important than what goes on in the PNP. There are those among him, including some in his inner circle, who will advise him otherwise. They do not mean him any good. They are like pushy posers in a domino game who know that they do not have a winning hand.

My general style is to communicate, openly, to people. You may not like, or agree with what I say, but it is always genuine ... no hypocrisy involved, not like those near Dr Phillips who will smile with him when they are around him, yet verbally slaughter him when they are a distance away; some of whom have their own agendas as far as succession goes.

It is time for the outstanding public servant to make a fundamental decision.

Kartel stays put; what a relief!

My huge sigh of relief last week did not come as a result of a narrow escape from a marauding taxi driver on the road. It arose from the decision of three learned men of the Court of Appeal to deny the appeal for quashing of a life sentence of one Vybz Kartel.

For Mr Adidaj Palmer, as his mother named him decades ago, does not deserve to be back on the street, not based upon what we heard emerging from the trial years ago. There was some amount of concern over the handling of the trial by Judge Lennox Campbell, and speculation that Kartel could be freed, or a mistrial declared. Thankfully, that is not the case.

My view, regrettably, on Kartel is a minority one. Do any poll now and you would see that most Jamaicans would want him to be freed. His lyrics seem to have bewitched the majority into a false sense of belief upon which a land can be developed. This is, unfortunately, the stage at which we find ourselves as a society.

First of all, any man who bleaches like that should not be held up as a role model. The lyrics that I have listened before shutting the rest out in frustration can only serve to fertilise strife rather than growth in this land.

Maybe Appeal Court President Dennis Morrison, and his colleagues Mr Justice Patrick Brooks and Mr Justice Frank Williams do not see it as a big thing that they saved this land from potential destruction. But they deserve credit. Apart from being professionals, they are heroes. I know Justice Morrison and Justice Brooks personally. They are men of the highest integrity. I can't remember meeting Justice Williams, but my checks have shown, too, that he has demonstrated impeccable character throughout his career on the bench.

Now, we look to the Privy Council, and as retired President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice Seymour Panton suggested, that might be an exercise in futility.

Maybe too, Messrs Ruel Reid and Dr Fritz Pinnock will want to change their glasses.

More rumblings on lottery scene

I'm not a gambler, although life itself is a gamble. If I go to Caymanas Park, I usually do better than my friend-for-life, retired cricketer Maurice Foster by putting more than $100 on a horse. Or when the lottery jackpot reaches over $100 million, I also outdo Foster by, for the fun of it, buying up to five tickers to his one.

The situation that involves Supreme Ventures Ltd (SVL), the sole company running lottery games in Jamaica, and one of the applicants for a lottery licence, Mahoe Gaming Ltd, took another turn nine days ago when SVL Deputy Chairman Ian Levy, who has been at the forefront of lottery games since the beginning, sought the attention of the Supreme Court to settle a festering matter that also involves the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission.

As the court document suggests, Levy wants a level playing field, at least a survey to be done to determine, among other things, whether or not the market is fit to accommodate another gaming company with the same offerings.

While I would never try to influence the thinking of any judge, and I am not even qualified to do that, the country has better horses to ride than trying to mount another in a race that has no finish line.

One high-ranking Government politician told me the other day that ordinary working-class/middle-class people like us (he and I) should not be advocating for the 'big wigs' in this country to control the lottery business. I was flabbergasted. I had to suggest that he takes a look at the principals behind the new applicant, and then switch his vision to the ownership structure of SVL. Then, and only then, can we determine who the real 'big wigs' are.

Suddenly, the richest race on the Caymanas Park calendar, the Diamond Mile, once sponsored by the BGLC, will not be backed by the agency this year. Strange!

Maybe the Integrity Commission will want to take a look at the whole matter of how the lottery licence should or will be granted.

The curfew that changed a city

The advantage (sometimes disadvantage) of being a media worker includes the capacity to go beyond the boundary and see some of what makes certain clocks tick.

Over a week ago when Prime Minister Holness informed us that a curfew would be imposed at dark, I used the time to rove the streets of the Corporate Area beyond the cut-off time. It was all part of the job. No skylarking. And the scenes were mindboggling.

Over the two nights of surveillance, I had never before seen the streets so idle. One establishment, for example, that never closes, the tyre repair shop at the top of Molynes Road run by the Wollaston brothers was dark and empty, although I did glance a shadow close by, which suggests that if a 'qualified' worker or members of the security forces had a problem, then someone would be ready to assist.

The police and army personnel were out in force. One team stopped me along Molynes Road. “Good evening Sir, I am Sergeant (so and so) from the Half-Way-Tree Police Station, do you have a legitimate reason to be on the street at this time?”, came the question in respectful tone.

'I believe I do Sergeant', was the rapid response. Identification produced, the subject of the check was sent on his way. Further down, what seemed like an entire squadron had swooped down on a 'robot' taxi. They just don't learn, do they? Some of those taxi drivers seem to be the biggest coco brains that exist. I didn't wait around to see the end result, but I'm sure that the security personnel dealt with him appropriately, whether or not his surname was Douglas.