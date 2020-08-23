Sunday Brew - August 23

A link-up with my dear friend Dr Nigel Clarke

It was great to see my friend Dr Nigel Clarke in his element on nomination day, walking with all the confidence that will hand him victory in the St Andrew North Western seat over a People's National Party challenger who should never have become one.

And although my friend Dr Clarke does not believe that I have any knowledge of the economy, and might even think that I am a first class jackass, I enjoyed his company…the precious few minutes that we spent talking outside the Pembroke Hall Community Centre.

Dr Clarke is one of those individuals who is vital to Jamaica's economic advancement. He understands the business well, and just needs now to balance the job of managing the public purse, with running a constituency; or better yet, move for a constitutional amendment in which it would not be mandatory for a finance minister to be an elected official.

The highlight of the afternoon, though, was when my dear friend, shortly after he handed in his papers and got photographed inside, put on a dancing display that would have put Bogle, had he been alive, under tremendous pressure. His performance with the legs outside was even of a higher standard, at which time I pinched myself and wondered if I could take him on in an 'oldies' shakedown, because I can't seem to grasp the Vybz Kartel moves as well as he.

I hope I will see more of Dr Clarke in coming months and years, because when he reasons he makes a lot of sense. All he needs to do now is chill a bit, and understand that although his views may differ from mine on certain issues, it doesn't mean that I should sit quietly and wait on the workers at the asylum to prepare a room for me.

Creary did the right thing

Mayor of Port Maria Richard Creary did the right thing when he announced to the world last Monday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

For only a man in that position, with a bold heart, could have made such a revelation. It was a move that I'm sure will earn Mayor Creary an uncountable amount of respect.

Richard had always been a man to speak his mind and be honest about things, from the time I first met him during his days as a student of Campion College in the 1980s when he was selected to represent the St Mary Under-19 team in the Kingston Wharves competition, a side that reached the final against Lucas once, and which boasted players like Wentworth Pendley, the captain, Hensley Wilshaw, Christopher “Ambulance” Gayle, and Garfield Silvera.

Richard did well to boost his family's name in the game, after Don, Richard's older brother, and my friend of over 30 years, tried his hand at cricket and at one time harboured thoughts of not only making the West Indies team, but shattering Viv Richards' records. Along the way though, legend has it that during practice, two balls from a certain fast bowler whizzed past Don's ears like missiles heading to Moscow, and a blow to the ankle by another speedster, forced him to forget who Viv Richards was, and concentrate on insurance sales where he made his mark and continued with force and acumen in the world of business.

But Richard, who still plays in the Over 40 cricket league for Port Maria, and remains councillor for the Richmond Division in the St Mary Municipal Corporation, could be at the crease for much longer if he continues to play similar strokes like that which he made last week, and will give those who follow him the assurance that he will build long innings, and 'bawl' out when things need to be revealed.

The arrogance of Buju's daughter

My second meeting of Jodian Myrie occurred on Nomination Day, last Tuesday. It was not as shiny as the first —which occurred during the Local Government election of December 2016 while she campaigned to unseat Nenna Wilson in the Hagley Park Division of the now renamed Kingston & St Andrew Municipal Corporation.

Jodian is a supremely charming young woman, whose stock is enhanced by her father's identity – one Mark Myrie, known to us all as Buju Banton. The first time I interviewed her on the campaign trail, she owned and operated a car rental business, and demonstrated a level-headedness during that chat that earned for her, certainly in my book of regulations, an exceedingly high mark.

But a grand erosion of that level-headedness occurred last Tuesday after she completed her nomination exercise at the Tarrant Baptist Church along Molynes Road in the St Andrew East Central constituency held by Dr Peter Phillips since 1994.

It could be that the full package was not unveiled in 2016. Or is it that in four years she moved into the zone of arrogance and seems quite comfortable remaining there?

How she handled questions from the media last week was a way one should not. Even if she were in Dr Phillips' position of being a member of the House of Representatives for 26 years, it would give her no right to demonstrate the absolute disdain with which she did her interviews. At the rate at which she is going, I guess, Jodian's best bet is for her to get a 'safe' seat, one like Kingston Western, where even if she tells off a few, she would still come out better in the numbers game.

But for now, here is what she could do if she wants to become an elected member of the Jamaican Parliament: Firstly, she should be humble; secondly, she ought to try and find someone to guide her in media and public relations; thirdly, she should try to understand how the Jamaican political landscape works, hire a 'Driva', tell him don't stop at all, until she reaches her desired 'Destiny'.

Malahoo Forte's bun and cheese claim

My eyes drifted to a campaign poster last week which had outgoing Member of Parliament for St James West Central, and Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte listing among her achievements the distribution of 2,700 bun and cheese gifts to her constituents, I suspect over a four-year period, but maybe less.

I am disappointed in Malahoo Forte because the bun and cheese claim is a direct interference of a project that we were led to believe was patented by People's National Party candidate for St Andrew West Central (West Central run things), Patrick Roberts Esq, who is known as the perennial bun and cheese giver.

So why would Malahoo Forte want to tread on the turf of Roberts? Indeed, why would any MP want to list bun and cheese distribution as an 'achievement? No, that should be left to a man, the only man, to contest five straight elections and lose all.

You see, Malahoo Forte must realise that giving bun in this country can cause all sorts of problems, among them diabetes. Handing out cheese, too, has flaws, especially to those with chronic cholesterol challenges.

But health considerations aside, I would love if Malahoo Forte could just scratch the bun and cheese thing from her list, because it is unfair to Roberts, who needs something to grab onto, like a drowning man trying to clutch a straw, and pencil it in as an achievement for members of his consikency (or constituency, if you prefer).

