Sunday Brew - August 30

Pryce the only winner of first debate

The first political debate last Tuesday night has elicited comments from near and far, some expected, others not.

There are people with their favourites, those who have axes to grind, and so, even if those whom they supported made asses of themselves, those same people would come out and say how well they did.

As one who has judged debates, assessing them comes with a certain amount of credibility and fairness. This is why at the end of the three-member teams that faced weak questioners, only one man was exceptional; even outstanding — Raymond Pryce of the People's National Party (PNP).

People in the know may be surprised that Pryce's name has emerged as the prominent one in my book. I'm not a fan of Pryce, and I, like so many others, was left unimpressed by his stewardship in St Elizabeth North East while he served as Member of Parliament from 2011 to 2016. But you have to give a man his due when he does well. And that he did in the debate.

Pryce was not only suave, and full of flair, but also had his finger on the facts. He was exceedingly articulate and seemed far better prepared than his colleagues and the opponents.

Lisa Hanna was quite tidy, though she projected her own self too often; while Dr Dayton Campbell, apart from his irrelevant input regarding Jodian Fearon, did not have a bad night. I had no problem with his mental health joke. It was spur of the moment and utterances will emerge in such circumstances. So a call on him for an apology is hypocritical.

On the other side, the man who should have dominated the debate, based on ability, was Dr Chris Tufton. He did not. I suggest that his mind was elsewhere, perhaps reflecting, quietly on the COVID-19 numbers.

Floyd Green came across as the best Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) debator, though he struggled with messaging some words, which is unlike him; while Kamina Johnson Smith was lost in the process, much too tribal, and only won a few marks with a neat closing statement.

But it was Pryce's night. We may be different men in what we stand for generally, but Pryce deserves his due. He saved the night for the PNP.

Clarke, Golding in 1-1 draw

Quite unlike the first debate when Raymond Pryce left opponents in his wake, the much-anticipated clash by finance heavyweights Dr Nigel Clarke, the minister of finance and the public service, and Mark Golding of the Opposition PNP petered out to a dull draw.

Like the first debate, the moderators were good, but, again, the questions, by and large were weak, and many focused too much on the manifestos of both parties. A manifesto is a comfort to a fool, so what was happening in the economy should have been prioritised more.

One question stood out, that asked of Clarke… 'what happened to five-in-four'?... the much heralded five per cent growth target by the JLP which fizzled like Andrews Salts, and then flopped. Clarke's feeble attempt at presenting a broad, realistic picture of what the economy had achieved, and ignoring the pertinent question, allowed Golding to even the scores, converting a penalty in a match in which Clarke had taken an early lead from the opening statements.

Clarke was more articulate, but a bit too aggressive at times. His utterances about the role that Dr Peter Phillips played in rebuilding the Jamaica economy during the last administration were unfortunate.

Golding started off timidly, even nervously, but settled well and ended with energy.

In the end, my favourite subject of protecting the Jamaica dollar was not fleshed out. Eddie Seaga showed this country how to defend the currency from the vultures between 1980 and 1989. I would love to see someone step forward and do the same, or at least outline a position to do so that is realistic and workable.

Following the western Jamaica political trail

A trip to north eastern and western Jamaica last week proved to me that Thursday's general election will be closer than many die-hards believe.

The campaigning was not as fierce as before, thanks to the coronavirus, but it presented candidates with the chance to connect more with the people, which is what the election is all about.

My four-day journey was spread across sections of St Catherine, St Ann, Trelawny, Hanover, Westmoreland, St James, and on the way back through St Mary and rural St Andrew.

In all these places, the Jamaica Labour Party was more visible than the People's National Party in terms of billboards, posters and flags, in every constituency except St Mary Central where Dr Morais Guy is expected to win again for the PNP.

It may not be a big deal, but at least it shows that the JLP has more money to show off its talent.

My conclusion from that trip is that the PNP will retain Westmoreland, and will come out better in the two Hanover seats. The JLP is favoured to win St James South, sure to take North West, and East Central, but any number can play in Central, and West Central. In the latter, I saw that Madame 2,700 bun and cheese, Mrs Malahoo Forte, fixed a few roads lately.

Tova Hamilton is making a late rush to win Trelawny North for the JLP against the PNP's embattled Victor Wright. But the big question is: how did her party agree to that boundary re-defining exercise which will see over 1,000 JLP voters in the Clark's Town area going over to Trelawny South? That's going to be critical.

The numbers in St Ann could remain the same. The focus is on Dr Dayton Campbell in St Ann South West, but it will take a Herculean effort to beat him, based on the groundwork that he did in the enumeration exercise.

As for St Mary, apart from Dr Guy, Bobby Montague (Western) should win again. The tight seat is South East where Dr Norman Dunn goes down to the wire with Dr Shane Alexis… one that is close to call. The next three days on the road will be crucial for both.

Meaningless manifestos

It is the season for the famed manifesto, something that I do not believe in, because it always ends up as a joke.

I can understand the People's National Party trying to grab the attention of voters by including some grand plans for people development, although many sound far-fetched and unachievable, within the context of availability of financial resources. The party is in opposition, so anything to shift the spotlight from the Government is expected.

But what I cannot stomach is when the finance minister presents the Jamaica Labour Party's manifesto, listing great plans for the next few years, yet most of those were excluded from the last fiscal budget that was presented last March/April.

One of them included potential benefits by recipients, from the Students' Loan Bureau. But why was this not announced mere months ago in the budget?

The proposed building of 70,000 houses over the next five years by the JLP is workable, but 130,000 by the PNP over a similar period, is laughable, unrealistic and a desperate attempt at trying to get attention without examining the practicality component of an economy suffering from a major disease.

Like I said, manifestos do not excite me.