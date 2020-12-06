Sunday Brew - December 6

Paulwell and his US visa boast

I'M not aware that it is easy to get a United States visitor's visa, especially after the one you had was cancelled under cloudy circumstances. But it seems that new People's National Party Chairman Phillip Paulwell has the formula.

Paulwell said on radio last week, after his foolish decision to contest an election for party chairman when he is already a vice-president, that he had been invited by the United States Embassy in St Andrew to apply for a visa, but as far as I am aware, that is not how the embassy operates, and I would not be surprised that if or when Paulwell reapplies, he is turned down.

This is a situation whereby a parliamentarian had his invitation to visit the US withdrawn by the American Government, one which had a domino effect, as the Canadians and the British also took back their entry passes, based on an agreement between the three powerful nations.

A similar fate was suffered by Government Minister Daryl Vaz, his wife Ann-Marie, both former US citizens; former Minister James Robertson; business leaders, and some police officers I know.

The US authorities do not just get up and cancel visas like that. There are always issues behind such decisions but the US will not disclose them, as is that country's right. My advice to Paulwell is to step cautiously on this one, stand in front of the mirror, think about what could have gone wrong, and try to set things right, if they can be corrected. I don't think that the US Embassy should ever be taken for granted.

Yet, maybe the former energy minister knows something that we all don't. I wonder if Donald Trump got up one day and put through a call to the Excelsior man to say: 'Phillip, dear old Phillip, I know of your plight, and like my former national security advisor, Mike Flynn, I am going to 'pardon' you too, although you may not be aware that you committed any offence, whatsoever.

“My buddy Phillip, although you have never yet played golf with me, I am going to ensure that you get that visa back, because when sleepy Joe gets in the White House he might ignore you. And don't mind the fact that his vice-president has Jamaican roots. Don't you see that she has never mentioned Jamaica in all her interviews? Don't worry, buddy. I, the Don, will make sure you get that visa back, and you can come and be a part of my legal team if they decide to prosecute me, because I really don't know what Rudy Giuliani is doing; he could not even win one of those election cases that I gave to him. So don't lose hope, buddy, your friend Donald has your back.”

Who knows, there could be hope still for the PNP vice-president and chairman.

Damion Crawford's private conversation

AT a time like this when Senator Damion Crawford is being bashed left, right, and centre by those who capitalised on a conversation between himself and two women, one of whom might have deceived him by recording it, I am one who does not believe that the matter should have gone public.

Mind you, media organisations have gone ahead and carried excerpts of the conversation in their newscasts and on their pages, and they have a right to do that, but, having heard the recording, I would not have highlighted it, or passed it on to the public, as I think that it was a harmless private chat and ought to have remained that way.

The only way that I would have jumped at the opportunity to inform the public about a recording would be if there was a public safety issue that needed to be attended to, for example, a threat on the life of the prime minister, a design to bomb a populated place like Half-Way-Tree square, or a plan to rape women on their way from church.

Political people like the PNP's Crawford will now be forced to move timidly. They will learn that they cannot trust certain shadows after dark, or even before dusk. I have always told people that one of this country's greatest hazards is something called social media – often abused by so many.

It is such a situation that has hit Crawford like a tracer bullet. How he recovers from this shot is entirely left up to him.

Thanks, Justice Morrison; welcome Justice Brooks

LAST Friday, one of Jamaica's finest sons closed the door on his professional time as a judge of this nation's Court of Appeal, and in this specific case, its president. Mr Justice C Dennis Morrison retired, officially, on December 4, his 70th birthday, and oh, what a fine career he has had.

Without going into detail about his over 45 years of service to the legal fraternity and the judiciary, which would require the space of 10 newspapers this size, Justice Morrison has done exceptionally well.

His only blemish might be that he attended certain high schools at Old Hope Road and Heroes' Circle, and to compound the problem, he was knocking heads with one Paul Buchanan Esq at the same time, the latter who still argues that he was one of the contenders for the Rhodes Scholarship won by Morrison, his classmate, during the mid 1970s. The fact that Justice Morrison was born in December though, and a Sagittarian at that, makes him even more special.

But what a man! He is a shining example of the talent that Jamaica ought to be producing. Like his predecessor Mr Justice Seymour Panton, Justice Morrison believed, to the core, in fair play – notwithstanding who you are in society, or how powerful you think you might be. He will leave behind a long-lasting legacy.

The Court of Appeal, though, will be in safe hands, what with the many capable individuals there to guide it through choppy seas, led by the more than able Mr Justice Patrick Brooks.

It is good that there was no repeat of Justice Brooks being made to act, like Chief Justice Bryan Sykes was forced to. Hopefully, those days are over.

Jail for bikers without helmets

WHY are members of the police force reluctant to do their job of arresting and charging motorists who refuse to wear helmets, as stipulated by Jamaican law?

Last week two bikers were killed in Manchester and St Mary in bizarre circumstances. Days and weeks leading up to those incidents, several others met their demise. In a majority of those fatal crashes, those driving (some say riding) motorbikes were not wearing helmets.

The man in Highgate, St Mary – who was gazing, hit a parked vehicle and fell off his bike into the path of a motor car – was not wearing a helmet. There was an initial report that the biker killed in Manchester was wearing one, but a subsequent report said that he was not.

We cannot dispute the fact that a majority of those we see on motorbikes daily are not armed with helmets. Look at the breakaway at Gordon Town, St Andrew, for example. Bikers are taking people from one end not reachable by car, to the other and beyond. Check how many of them wear helmets, and if a minority do, their pillion riders don't…all usually in full view of the police nearby.

Come on, Jamaica Constabulary Force! Save Jamaica some medical costs by throwing anyone without a helmet on a bike right in jail…those who live to be caught.