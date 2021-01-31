Sunday Brew — January 31, 2021

Good comeback by JDF boss Rocky Meade

Lt General Rocky Meade, like the once popular action movie character with a moniker that matched his Christian name, came out in a blaze of glory last Wednesday.

He had sought to straighten out the matter of the lieutenant who had been accused of conduct contrary to the rules and regulations of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), a matter that also involved a relationship turned sour with a woman private, which had been highlighted by the Jamaica Observer's Sunday edition.

The JDF had issued a news release which stated, among other things, that the lieutenant, who had served for three years in the JDF, had lost the confidence of his boss and had offered to resign, which was accepted by the lt general, and communicated to the Defence Board.

But Lt General Meade did not stop there. He agreed to be interviewed by Nationwide News Network's team of Cliff Hughes and Tyrone Reid, accompanied by Commodore Antonette Wemyss Gorman, effectively a number two person in the army, and admirably conducted himself in a manner that we do not see often from a military head in this country. He could have spoken in any of the many languages that he has become familiar with and still come across in crystal clear style.

Lt General Meade, first of all, apologised for how the matter had been handled, initially by the military, specifically as it related to providing information in respect of the issues raised. He was honest in expanding on the issues, and held back very little when questioned by the competent Hughes.

His decisive action in informing the lieutenant that he had lost confidence in him, in effect telling him to quit or be dismissed, is the kind of approach that we need in this country.

I even heard that social side to the lt general, which came in the form of an offer to Hughes to test his drinking skills, at the end of a tour and discussion on how the army functions, with a view to enlightening those not so well versed on army operations and policies. If the lt general is anything close to one of his predecessors, Rear Admiral Hardley Lewin, in holding his liquor, then Hughes and company will be in trouble if they decide to socialise over drinks.

But, a glass of coconut water will do no harm, save for if one wants to reduce his potassium intake.

That aside, maybe Lt General Meade could revisit the role of who handles media liaison affairs. Clearly, a more senior officer is needed to play that role.

The experiment of using Lt Nathan Curtis as army spokesman, who, according to Lt General Meade was hand-picked by him, should be aborted forthwith. Lt Curtis was grabbing at straws in the shallow end of the river when he first tried to deal with the issue.

Look at the police force, at least that organisation has a senior superintendent, not a constable, as its chief mouthpiece, in the form of Stephanie Lindsay. A lieutenant in the army is equivalent to an inspector or assistant superintendent in the police force.

The army needs at least someone at the rank of captain, or major, or higher, to be its spokesperson. Commodore Wemyss Gorman maybe?

KC's Pentagon soldier and early education

All of last week my poor cellular phone was bombarded by forwards presumably intended to enlighten me about a Kingston College old boy who had excelled as a soldier and had been appointed as the head of the Pentagon's Defence Intelligence Agency.

Major General Vincent Stewart spent a shade under two years at KC, so he can rightly claim to be an old boy. But it was what he said in a recent article carried by the KC Times which pointed to Jamaica's education system that grabbed me.

According to Stewart, the education he got at KC put him in a good position when he went to America, as he was ahead of his classmates when he was placed in the eighth grade.

That statement is telling. For there has always been a view that the level of learning and teaching in Jamaica, from the primary level through to high school, is more advanced than in the US. What the US has over Jamaica, though, are the tools to make learning much easier for even the most tough-headed children.

So Major General Stewart's time at Rollington Town Primary, and later KC showed up progressively and laid the foundation for his achievements.

Editor of the KC Times, Dr Glen Laman, had often spoken to some of us about Major General Stewart, from the time he held lower positions at the Pentagon.

I notice that Major General Stewart grew up in Norman Gardens, East Kingston, and wonder if he was influenced to join the army in 1981 – 10 years after he left Jamaica – because of the sounds of gunfire coming from the overhead Wareika Hills.

I, like the senior military man, made Norman Gardens my first residential stop on the road from St Mary, two years after Stewart left Jamaica, and was given a baptism of fire that I least expected.

I kept asking my guardian how come the 'clappers' or fire crackers from off the hill sounded so loud, not knowing that it was the men up north who were testing their machines. When you come from country and have never heard a gunshot, something like that is bound to happen. Ignorance is a hell of a thing!

Bobby Finzi-Smith's take on crime

Bobby Finzi-Smith, one of Jamaica's foremost security consultants, raised some key issues on CVM Television' s discussion programme during the station's 90-minute news package last Wednesday that, hopefully, will make some among us more aware about what is going on in the Jamaican society, and why it is that we are faced with so many challenges as we tackle crime and violence.

Among the points raised by Finzi-Smith, though, was my favourite subject: the conduct of public passenger vehicle drivers on the road, specifically those running taxis and minibuses.

In agreeing with Finzi-Smith, a point that I made weeks ago, unless we take charge of the behaviour of these hooligans on the road, the business of attacking crime and violence will continue to be an exercise in futility.

It is not only the taxi and minibus drivers who are indisciplined. The passengers who support them are equally guilty, because it is they who remain silent when these road hogs swing from lane to lane, overtake around corners, drive on the wrong side of the road, speed brutally, stop wherever they feel like, among other atrocities, as if they are daily rituals. If those things are not addressed, we are doomed as a nation.

Last Thursday, I was almost pushed off the road by a taxi driver who went about meandering through traffic like a snake on wheels. It was not a time that my doctor wanted to test my blood pressure.

Finzi-Smith also suggested that it ought to be outlawed for any policeman to own a taxi or minibus because of the conflict of interest issue. He was dead right. Too many police personnel are owners of these vehicles, so when their drivers get involved in irregular behaviour, they are often let go, and continue to spread mayhem on the streets. That has to change.

Street people are human too

The shock and horror of the killing of five street people last week lingers like an unwelcome sore.

How could people in their right mind slaughter individuals who pose no obvious threat to them? Come on Jamaican people, these acts of human destruction have to stop.

Many theories abound, among them that the acts were carried out by young gangsters who, as part of their initiation, had to shed some blood in order to be accepted in their chapters. True or false, the society cannot keep up with that kind of slackness.

I have always bemoaned the fact that so many people live on Jamaica's streets. According to Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie, around 700 live in Kingston & St Andrew alone. Another estimate put the overall street population in the region of 2,000.

Can the State not construct or renovate premises for them? If it costs $20,000 a month to house and feed a street person, we are looking at just under $500 million to cater to all of them, annually. When you look at it, that's far less money than the huge sums that have gone into counterproductive initiatives at Ministry of Education, Youth and Information; Ministry of Energy; Ministry of Labour and Social Security; Caribbean Maritime University, Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica, among other ministries and agencies.

The homeless are human too. Many were doing well in the society, for the nation, but fell on hard times. Just listen to how some of them speak and you would realise that they are not fools. One of the men who died served the Jamaica Defence Force as a soldier. Although the JDF has not yet confirmed that information, I have it on good authority.

The homeless deserve better.