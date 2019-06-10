PHOTO: Super fan

CEO of the Lasco Chin Foundation, Professor Rosalea Hamilton, was a picture of euphoria ahead of yesterday's start of the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Jamaica and Brazil. Hamilton was among guests at the 'Bramaican Breakfast' hosted by the Embassy of Brazil at the ambassador's residence on Millsborough Crescent, in celebration of the fixture which was Jamaica's debut at the games. Brazil overcame the Reggae Girlz 3-0. The Reggae Girlz are next scheduled to play Italy, on Friday. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT