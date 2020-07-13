Supporters weigh in on PNP, JLP candidates for St James Southern

The Jamaica Observer visited the battleground constituency of St James Southern last week, where the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Homer Davis and the People's National Party's (PNP) Dr Walton Small are expected to contest the parliamentary seat in the upcoming general election, and asked diehard supporters of both camps: “Why do you think your candidate should become the next Member of Parliament for the area?”

Here are some of their responses:

PNP supporters

1. Balvin Rose:

“I am the chairman of the PNP group for Bickersteth area and I think that Mr Small has the potential; I am a teacher and I know a teacher when I see one. He was the principal of Anchovy High School and I've seen in this area where education opportunities are needed. Dr Small is a good man. He has been there and has done well in the field of education, so we know that we can support him and we can move forward with the development of this area and with the development of the country.”

2. Whyalin Jarrett:

“Dr Small is the man for the people. He has taught a lot of young people and young people have seen within him the person that can be their standard-bearer for the constituency — a person who can give them a skill and a person that can deal with community development. And it's not if Dr Small is going to be the Member of Parliament for south St James because he has the ability, the standard, he has everything within him. He has the power to gain the young people, even the old people, sick and shut-ins. Oh, my God, he is doing a wonderful thing for them just now, and if he continues on that strength he will be going stronger and stronger and moving from higher heights to higher heights.”

3. Lester Houden:

“To be honest, over the years I've heard about Dr Small and I've seen the great work that he has done over the years in different areas. I read about him and see that he has done exceptionally well. So, I think it's time for a change. I think it's time for us to get someone that is really for the people and not just for a period of time. We need somebody who is going to be there at all times, and I think he's the man.”

4. Rudolph Williamson:

“Well, I know Dr Small from a long while now. He was the principal of the Anchovy High School. He went there and he improved the school a lot, by teaching, by sports, by many things there. He has shown us a lot of things. Now he comes to represent us in politics and we have seen him helping this constituency already. So, I look at him as a good leader, a good person to talk with, and a good person to sit and listen to what our problems are.”

JLP supporters

5. Latoya Knott:

“My Davis is a people person, and he is making a major difference in the community. He is doing a lot of infrastructural development that we can benefit from. He is doing major rehabilitation like road improvement projects, providing water tanks and letting water trucks fill them in areas where water is a major issue so people can get water, as water is essential. He thinks about us, and we want him to win so that we can get more benefits.”

6. Dudley Allen:

“I support Mr Davis for MP [Member of Parliament] because he is a no-nonsense councillor and the best mayor we have seen in Montego Bay. He is a man of his word and he always performs well. He will be the next MP because of his performance as a councillor and mayor of Montego Bay.”

7. Ian Reid:

“Mr Davis is for the people. Anything we want and we ask him for it he will get it for us, even if it's a house; from once he can afford to, he will get it.”

8. Desmond Chin:

“I support Mayor Davis because he has done a lot of things since he has been elected mayor. He has done far better than the MP [Derrick Kellier]. If he is to resign now the residents of his Cambridge Division and Montego Bay would have a lot to show for what he has done. I born and grow in south St James and I have not seen what the other party has done for Cambridge. Mr Davis has got roads and water. In fact, he has just done a water project in Retrieve and fixed roads in several other areas, as a councillor.”