Supporting veterans

Peter Williams (left), retired sergeant of the Jamaica Defence Force, affixes a poppy to Dr Patricia Dunwell, custos rotulorum of St Andrew, on Tuesday at her office, during a ceremony at which she presented a cheque for $700,000, on behalf of the St Andrew Justices of the Peace Poppy Committee, to the Jamaica Legion Poppy Appeal to help retired veterans.

Looking on is Courtney Wynter, treasurer of St Andrew Justices of the Peace Poppy Committee.

(Photo: Garfield Robinson)